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Russian Air Defenses Shoot Down 26 Ukrainian Drones – MoD
Russian Air Defenses Shoot Down 26 Ukrainian Drones – MoD
Sputnik International
26 enemy drones were downed over Russian regions over the past 10 hours, Russia's Defense Ministry said Saturday.
2026-03-28T18:55+0000
2026-03-28T19:12+0000
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"On March 28, from 11:00 [08:00 GMT] to 20:00 [17:00 GMT], air defense systems destroyed 26 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the Belgorod, Kursk, Tula regions, the Moscow Region, and the Republic of Crimea," the Ministry said.Earlier in the day Saturday, the MoD reported that 155 additional Ukrainian drones had been destroyed.Separately, the FSB announced that hit had foiled a terror attack being planned by Ukraine.
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Russian Air Defenses Shoot Down 26 Ukrainian Drones – MoD

18:55 GMT 28.03.2026 (Updated: 19:12 GMT 28.03.2026)
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - 26 enemy drones were downed over Russian regions over the past 10 hours, Russia's Defense Ministry said Saturday.
"On March 28, from 11:00 [08:00 GMT] to 20:00 [17:00 GMT], air defense systems destroyed 26 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the Belgorod, Kursk, Tula regions, the Moscow Region, and the Republic of Crimea," the Ministry said.
Earlier in the day Saturday, the MoD reported that 155 additional Ukrainian drones had been destroyed.
Separately, the FSB announced that hit had foiled a terror attack being planned by Ukraine.
Russian servicemen of the Tsentr Battlegroup of forces ride on a 2S7 Malka self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions near Krasnoarmeysk - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Troops Liberate Brusovka Village in Donetsk People's Republic - MoD
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