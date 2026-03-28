https://sputnikglobe.com/20260328/russias-fsb-foils-terrorist-attack-planned-by-ukraine-1123910843.html
Russia's FSB Foils Terrorist Attack Planned by Ukraine
Russia's FSB Foils Terrorist Attack Planned by Ukraine
Sputnik International
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) prevented a terrorist attack planned by Kiev against a law enforcement officer in Stavropol, the FSB press center said on Saturday.
2026-03-28T07:26+0000
2026-03-28T07:26+0000
2026-03-28T08:17+0000
russia
russia
stavropol
ukraine
russian federal security service (fsb)
terrorist attack
terrorist attacks
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/1c/1123911425_25:0:1725:956_1920x0_80_0_0_555790853126499f52e60c8cb63d3d9c.jpg
"The Federal Security Service of Russia in the city of Stavropol prevented a sabotage and terrorist act planned by a citizen of Russia, born in 1995, on the instructions of the special services of Ukraine. The person involved proactively established contact in the Telegram messenger with the Ukrainian handler, on whose instructions he conducted reconnaissance against a law enforcement officer and members of his family to commit a terrorist act," the FSB said. The attacker, acting on the instructions of an employee of the Ukrainian special services, took an improvised explosive device from a cache to detonate the victim's personal car, the FSB added. "When the saboteur was detained by officers of the special forces of the FSB of Russia, the Ukrainian handler carried out a remote detonation of an IED [improvised explosive device], as a result of which the criminal received injuries incompatible with life," the statement read. During the inspection of the scene, a second improvised explosive device was seized, containing 1.5 kilograms (3 pounds) of plastic explosive.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260314/foreign-suspect-arrested-for-inciting-terrorism-admits-to-visiting-ukrainian-websites---fsb-1123822884.html
russia
stavropol
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/1c/1123911425_238:0:1513:956_1920x0_80_0_0_78f7fa629a68c43ecb2b66ad0f23a3f2.jpg
Russia's FSB Says Foiled Terrorist Attack in Stavropol Planned by Ukraine
Sputnik International
Russia's FSB Says Foiled Terrorist Attack in Stavropol Planned by Ukraine
2026-03-28T07:26+0000
true
PT1M04S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia's fsb, terrorist attack in stavropol, law enforcement officer in stavropol
russia's fsb, terrorist attack in stavropol, law enforcement officer in stavropol
Russia's FSB Foils Terrorist Attack Planned by Ukraine
07:26 GMT 28.03.2026 (Updated: 08:17 GMT 28.03.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) prevented a terrorist attack planned by Kiev against a law enforcement officer in Stavropol, the FSB press center said on Saturday.
"The Federal Security Service of Russia
in the city of Stavropol prevented a sabotage and terrorist act planned by a citizen of Russia, born in 1995, on the instructions of the special services of Ukraine. The person involved proactively established contact in the Telegram messenger with the Ukrainian handler, on whose instructions he conducted reconnaissance against a law enforcement officer and members of his family to commit a terrorist act," the FSB said.
The attacker, acting on the instructions of an employee of the Ukrainian special services, took an improvised explosive device from a cache to detonate the victim's personal car, the FSB added.
"When the saboteur was detained by officers of the special forces of the FSB of Russia, the Ukrainian handler carried out a remote detonation of an IED [improvised explosive device], as a result of which the criminal received injuries incompatible with life," the statement read.
During the inspection of the scene, a second improvised explosive device was seized, containing 1.5 kilograms (3 pounds) of plastic explosive.