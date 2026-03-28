https://sputnikglobe.com/20260328/russias-fsb-foils-terrorist-attack-planned-by-ukraine-1123910843.html

Russia's FSB Foils Terrorist Attack Planned by Ukraine

Russia's FSB Foils Terrorist Attack Planned by Ukraine

Sputnik International

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) prevented a terrorist attack planned by Kiev against a law enforcement officer in Stavropol, the FSB press center said on Saturday.

2026-03-28T07:26+0000

2026-03-28T07:26+0000

2026-03-28T08:17+0000

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"The Federal Security Service of Russia in the city of Stavropol prevented a sabotage and terrorist act planned by a citizen of Russia, born in 1995, on the instructions of the special services of Ukraine. The person involved proactively established contact in the Telegram messenger with the Ukrainian handler, on whose instructions he conducted reconnaissance against a law enforcement officer and members of his family to commit a terrorist act," the FSB said. The attacker, acting on the instructions of an employee of the Ukrainian special services, took an improvised explosive device from a cache to detonate the victim's personal car, the FSB added. "When the saboteur was detained by officers of the special forces of the FSB of Russia, the Ukrainian handler carried out a remote detonation of an IED [improvised explosive device], as a result of which the criminal received injuries incompatible with life," the statement read. During the inspection of the scene, a second improvised explosive device was seized, containing 1.5 kilograms (3 pounds) of plastic explosive.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260314/foreign-suspect-arrested-for-inciting-terrorism-admits-to-visiting-ukrainian-websites---fsb-1123822884.html

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