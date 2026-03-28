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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260328/us-deploys-another-aircraft-carrier-to-middle-east-1123912269.html
US Deploys Another Aircraft Carrier to Middle East
US Deploys Another Aircraft Carrier to Middle East
Sputnik International
The USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier, accompanied with several guided missile destroyers, will deploy to US Central Command's area of responsibility - the same command overseeing the ongoing military operation against Iran, CBS News reports.
2026-03-28T14:41+0000
2026-03-28T14:41+0000
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The deployment comes amid recent news of another US aircraft carrier departing the war zone. The USS Gerald R. Ford arrived last week at a naval port in Souda Bay, Crete, for repairs after suffering a “fire aboard”. This brings the naval forces in the region down to one carrier strike group, led by the USS Abraham Lincoln. The USS George H.W. Bush appears intended to reinforce the military presence in the area.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260301/irans-irgc-says-it-launched-4-ballistic-missiles-at-us-aircraft-carrier-1123727814.html
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aircraft carrier, middle east, uss george h.w. bush aircraft carrier, military operation against iran

US Deploys Another Aircraft Carrier to Middle East

14:41 GMT 28.03.2026
CC BY 2.0 / DVIDSHUB / USS George H.W. Bush actionUSS George H.W. Bush action
USS George H.W. Bush action - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2026
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The USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier, accompanied with several guided missile destroyers, will deploy to US Central Command's area of responsibility - the same command overseeing the ongoing military operation against Iran, CBS News reports.
The deployment comes amid recent news of another US aircraft carrier departing the war zone.
The USS Gerald R. Ford arrived last week at a naval port in Souda Bay, Crete, for repairs after suffering a “fire aboard”.
This brings the naval forces in the region down to one carrier strike group, led by the USS Abraham Lincoln. The USS George H.W. Bush appears intended to reinforce the military presence in the area.
In this Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, photo made available by U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, left, the air-defense destroyer HMS Defender and the guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut transit the Strait of Hormuz with the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.03.2026
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Iran's IRGC Says It Launched 4 Ballistic Missiles at US Aircraft Carrier
1 March, 14:42 GMT
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