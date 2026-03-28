https://sputnikglobe.com/20260328/us-deploys-another-aircraft-carrier-to-middle-east-1123912269.html

US Deploys Another Aircraft Carrier to Middle East

US Deploys Another Aircraft Carrier to Middle East

Sputnik International

The USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier, accompanied with several guided missile destroyers, will deploy to US Central Command's area of responsibility - the same command overseeing the ongoing military operation against Iran, CBS News reports.

2026-03-28T14:41+0000

2026-03-28T14:41+0000

2026-03-28T14:41+0000

us-israel war on iran

us central command (centcom)

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uss abraham lincoln

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The deployment comes amid recent news of another US aircraft carrier departing the war zone. The USS Gerald R. Ford arrived last week at a naval port in Souda Bay, Crete, for repairs after suffering a “fire aboard”. This brings the naval forces in the region down to one carrier strike group, led by the USS Abraham Lincoln. The USS George H.W. Bush appears intended to reinforce the military presence in the area.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260301/irans-irgc-says-it-launched-4-ballistic-missiles-at-us-aircraft-carrier-1123727814.html

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aircraft carrier, middle east, uss george h.w. bush aircraft carrier, military operation against iran