https://sputnikglobe.com/20260328/us-deploys-another-aircraft-carrier-to-middle-east-1123912269.html
US Deploys Another Aircraft Carrier to Middle East
US Deploys Another Aircraft Carrier to Middle East
Sputnik International
The USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier, accompanied with several guided missile destroyers, will deploy to US Central Command's area of responsibility - the same command overseeing the ongoing military operation against Iran, CBS News reports.
2026-03-28T14:41+0000
2026-03-28T14:41+0000
2026-03-28T14:41+0000
us-israel war on iran
us central command (centcom)
us
uss abraham lincoln
iran
middle east
aircraft carrier
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105512/33/1055123304_0:71:1400:859_1920x0_80_0_0_32a15c4d395022e710e66c94a81b55a1.jpg
The deployment comes amid recent news of another US aircraft carrier departing the war zone. The USS Gerald R. Ford arrived last week at a naval port in Souda Bay, Crete, for repairs after suffering a “fire aboard”. This brings the naval forces in the region down to one carrier strike group, led by the USS Abraham Lincoln. The USS George H.W. Bush appears intended to reinforce the military presence in the area.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260301/irans-irgc-says-it-launched-4-ballistic-missiles-at-us-aircraft-carrier-1123727814.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105512/33/1055123304_80:0:1320:930_1920x0_80_0_0_0f720e704155611018a55f1270643799.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
aircraft carrier, middle east, uss george h.w. bush aircraft carrier, military operation against iran
aircraft carrier, middle east, uss george h.w. bush aircraft carrier, military operation against iran
US Deploys Another Aircraft Carrier to Middle East
The USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier, accompanied with several guided missile destroyers, will deploy to US Central Command's area of responsibility - the same command overseeing the ongoing military operation against Iran, CBS News reports.
The deployment comes amid recent news of another US aircraft carrier departing the war zone.
The USS Gerald R. Ford arrived last week at a naval port in Souda Bay, Crete, for repairs after suffering a “fire aboard”.
This brings the naval forces in the region down to one carrier strike group
, led by the USS Abraham Lincoln. The USS George H.W. Bush appears intended to reinforce the military presence in the area.