https://sputnikglobe.com/20260328/we-have-another-3554-targets-left--trump-on-iran-1123910530.html
'We Have Another 3,554 Targets Left' — Trump on Iran
'We Have Another 3,554 Targets Left' — Trump on Iran
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said more strikes on Iran are planned, even as he claims “talks” are ongoing amid the continuing US-Israeli aggression against Iran.
2026-03-28T04:52+0000
2026-03-28T04:52+0000
2026-03-28T04:52+0000
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Iranian officials have denied any talks with the US.He did not provide any specific data to confirm his words, without referring to either official Pentagon reports or information from the intelligence community.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260328/us-expects-meetings-with-iran-this-week--witkoff-1123909946.html
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'We Have Another 3,554 Targets Left' — Trump on Iran
US President Donald Trump said more strikes on Iran are planned, even as he claims “talks” are ongoing amid the continuing US-Israeli aggression against Iran.
Iranian officials have denied any talks with the US.
"We have another 3,554 targets left, and that'll be done very clean," Trump said at a forum in Miami.
He did not provide any specific data to confirm his words, without referring to either official Pentagon reports or information from the intelligence community.