International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260328/we-have-another-3554-targets-left--trump-on-iran-1123910530.html
'We Have Another 3,554 Targets Left' — Trump on Iran
'We Have Another 3,554 Targets Left' — Trump on Iran
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said more strikes on Iran are planned, even as he claims “talks” are ongoing amid the continuing US-Israeli aggression against Iran.
2026-03-28T04:52+0000
2026-03-28T04:52+0000
us-israel war on iran
donald trump
us
aggression
war of aggression
act of aggression
strikes
us military
us-iran relations
iran-israel row
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/12/1123478831_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b0290fe3df9b7b26833bef49794ba90c.jpg
Iranian officials have denied any talks with the US.He did not provide any specific data to confirm his words, without referring to either official Pentagon reports or information from the intelligence community.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260328/us-expects-meetings-with-iran-this-week--witkoff-1123909946.html
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/12/1123478831_175:0:2904:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_25b8213b0aa021a32e667451ffa707aa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us aggression, ceasefire, us ceasefire, us strikes, us attack, energy infrastructure, energy grid, iran war, war on iran, attack on iran, strike on iran, incursion, unprovoked war of aggression, us war, israeli war, on behalf of israel, war of choice
us aggression, ceasefire, us ceasefire, us strikes, us attack, energy infrastructure, energy grid, iran war, war on iran, attack on iran, strike on iran, incursion, unprovoked war of aggression, us war, israeli war, on behalf of israel, war of choice

'We Have Another 3,554 Targets Left' — Trump on Iran

04:52 GMT 28.03.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks during an event to promote investment in rural health care in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks during an event to promote investment in rural health care in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
US President Donald Trump said more strikes on Iran are planned, even as he claims “talks” are ongoing amid the continuing US-Israeli aggression against Iran.
Iranian officials have denied any talks with the US.
"We have another 3,554 targets left, and that'll be done very clean," Trump said at a forum in Miami.
He did not provide any specific data to confirm his words, without referring to either official Pentagon reports or information from the intelligence community.
President Donald Trump, right, listens as White House special envoy Steve Witkoff, left, speaks during a swearing in ceremony for interim US Attorney General for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US Expects Meetings With Iran This Week — Witkoff
04:23 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала