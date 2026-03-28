https://sputnikglobe.com/20260328/we-have-another-3554-targets-left--trump-on-iran-1123910530.html

'We Have Another 3,554 Targets Left' — Trump on Iran

'We Have Another 3,554 Targets Left' — Trump on Iran

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said more strikes on Iran are planned, even as he claims “talks” are ongoing amid the continuing US-Israeli aggression against Iran.

2026-03-28T04:52+0000

2026-03-28T04:52+0000

2026-03-28T04:52+0000

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Iranian officials have denied any talks with the US.He did not provide any specific data to confirm his words, without referring to either official Pentagon reports or information from the intelligence community.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260328/us-expects-meetings-with-iran-this-week--witkoff-1123909946.html

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