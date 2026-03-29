https://sputnikglobe.com/20260329/application-of-iaea-nuclear-safety-rules-to-iran-important-step---envoy-1123913917.html

Application of IAEA Nuclear Safety Rules to Iran Important Step - Envoy

Application of IAEA Nuclear Safety Rules to Iran Important Step - Envoy

Sputnik International

The application of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) nuclear safety rules to Iran has become an important step, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said in an interview with Sputnik.

2026-03-29T06:52+0000

2026-03-29T06:52+0000

2026-03-29T06:52+0000

us-israel war on iran

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iran’s bushehr nuclear plant

mikhail ulyanov

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

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Ulyanov raised the question of why the IAEA Secretariat reacted so poorly to the attack only 200 meters (656 feet) from the operating nuclear reactor of the Bushehr nuclear power plant. According to the representative, it turned out that by the time of the first relevant publication, the IAEA did not have the necessary information. They tried to get it, but they had no telephone connection to the Bushehr NPP. After receiving more detailed information from the Russian side, the agency issued a new message, which already described in more detail what happened at the station. Now, according to the representative, the situation has changed. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/iran-informs-iaea-of-new-strike-near-bushehr-npp---agency-1123890320.html

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