Application of IAEA Nuclear Safety Rules to Iran Important Step - Envoy
© AP Photo / Mehdi GhasemiIn this file photo released on Nov. 30, 2009 by the semi-official Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA), the reactor building of Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant is seen, just outside the port city of Bushehr 750 miles (1245 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran, Iran
© AP Photo / Mehdi Ghasemi
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The application of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) nuclear safety rules to Iran has become an important step, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said in an interview with Sputnik.
Ulyanov raised the question of why the IAEA Secretariat reacted so poorly to the attack only 200 meters (656 feet) from the operating nuclear reactor of the Bushehr nuclear power plant. According to the representative, it turned out that by the time of the first relevant publication, the IAEA did not have the necessary information. They tried to get it, but they had no telephone connection to the Bushehr NPP. After receiving more detailed information from the Russian side, the agency issued a new message, which already described in more detail what happened at the station.
"At the same time [IAEA Director General Rafael] Grossi for the first time clearly stated that the 'seven indispensable pillars for ensuring nuclear safety and security during an armed conflict' he proclaimed in 2022 in the Ukrainian context also apply to the situation in Iran. By the standards of the IAEA, this is a serious step forward. Before that, for almost a year, he had been trying in every possible way to fit these 'seven pillars' into the Iranian context," Ulyanov said.
Now, according to the representative, the situation has changed.
"It turns out that in relation to Iran, at least the first of the 'seven pillars' is violated - the physical integrity of the nuclear facilities being attacked. And the violators are the US and the Israelis," Ulyanov added.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.