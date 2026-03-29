https://sputnikglobe.com/20260329/awacs-destruction-is-a-major-loss-for-us-military-ex-dow-analyst-1123916220.html

AWACS' Destruction is a Major Loss for US Military – Ex-DoW Analyst

AWACS' Destruction is a Major Loss for US Military – Ex-DoW Analyst

Sputnik International

The destruction of a US E-3 Sentry airborne warning and control system (AWACS) aircraft in Saudi Arabia by an Iranian missile strike is a serious blow to the US military, former US Department of War analyst Karen Kwiatkowski tells Sputnik.

2026-03-29T16:17+0000

2026-03-29T16:17+0000

2026-03-29T16:17+0000

analysis

military & intelligence

karen kwiatkowski

iran

us

airborne early warning and control system (awacs)

boeing e-3 sentry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106637/11/1066371150_68:0:3161:1740_1920x0_80_0_0_540a6b0339f8331e28ed093cd703d204.jpg

The US has a limited number of E-3 aircraft, which are based on aging Boeing 707 airframes, and the next-generation replacement for E-3 is not yet availableThe loss of even one of E-3s puts a strain on the remaining aircraft as they are forced to operate longer. It demoralizes the crew, stresses systems, and “increases the consumption rate of surveillance capability and information management”Other E-3s now have to prioritize their own defense, which may reduce the radar, surveillance, and command effectiveness they supplyWith many of the important US long-range radars in the region being knocked out by Iranian strikes, the strain put on E-3 aircraft will only get worse, with further losses among them threatening to “narrow and pressure the information space for theater commanders and US and Israeli forces”Due to E-3’s distinctive and well-recognized function and appearance, Kwiatkowski adds, its destruction creates concern in the US because it doesn’t look like “winning,” and that claims of Iran losing its fighting capability were premature.“One month into a 'well planned 4 day operation' is revealing many predictable operational and logistical crises, as well as a noticeable reduction in the tactical and operational choices for US and also Israeli theater commanders,” she says.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260328/iranian-strike-hits-us-air-base-in-saudi-arabia-at-least-10-troops-injured--reports-1123910281.html

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e-3 sentry destroyed, us awacs destroyed