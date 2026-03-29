https://sputnikglobe.com/20260329/global-strategic-reach-north-korea-tests-cutting-edge-missile-engine-1123914412.html

Global Strategic Reach: North Korea Tests Cutting-Edge Missile Engine

Global Strategic Reach: North Korea Tests Cutting-Edge Missile Engine

Sputnik International

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has overseen a high-thrust solid-fuel engine test.

2026-03-29T08:58+0000

2026-03-29T08:58+0000

2026-03-29T09:32+0000

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What is known about the engine:This allows to use it for carrying multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles (MIRVs) in one missile, Korea Institute for National Unification researcher Hong Min told the South China Morning Post.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260311/north-korea-test-fired-strategic-cruise-missiles-from-destroyer---state-media-1123804472.html

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north korea missile engine test, kim jong-un missile engine test, new north korean missile engine