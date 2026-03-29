https://sputnikglobe.com/20260329/iranian-armed-forces-await-us-ground-operation--military-command-1123916110.html
Iranian Armed Forces Await US Ground Operation – Military Command
Iranian Armed Forces Await US Ground Operation – Military Command
Sputnik International
Iranian armed forces have long awaited the start of a US ground operation in Iran, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman for the Khatam Al-Anbiya central headquarters of the Iranian military command, said on Sunday.
2026-03-29T16:15+0000
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"In response to [US President Donald] Trump's recent threats regarding a ground operation or occupation of every inch of Iranian soil, which is no longer just a mere wish, we declare: Islam's champions have long been awaiting such actions to prove their outcome will be nothing but shameful capture, dismemberment, and disappearance of the aggressors, with US commanders and soldiers becoming excellent shark feed in the Persian Gulf," Zolfaghari was quoted as saying by Iran's state television and radio broadcaster.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260329/us-talking-about-negotiations-but-planning-ground-operation---iranian-parliament-speaker-1123914576.html
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Iranian Armed Forces Await US Ground Operation – Military Command
16:15 GMT 29.03.2026 (Updated: 16:16 GMT 29.03.2026)
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iranian armed forces have long awaited the start of a US ground operation in Iran, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman for the Khatam Al-Anbiya central headquarters of the Iranian military command, said on Sunday.
"In response to [US President Donald] Trump's recent threats regarding a ground operation or occupation of every inch of Iranian soil, which is no longer just a mere wish, we declare: Islam's champions have long been awaiting such actions to prove their outcome will be nothing but shameful capture, dismemberment, and disappearance of the aggressors, with US commanders and soldiers becoming excellent shark feed in the Persian Gulf," Zolfaghari was quoted as saying by Iran's state television and radio broadcaster.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.