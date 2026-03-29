https://sputnikglobe.com/20260329/iranian-armed-forces-await-us-ground-operation--military-command-1123916110.html

Iranian Armed Forces Await US Ground Operation – Military Command

Iranian Armed Forces Await US Ground Operation – Military Command

Sputnik International

Iranian armed forces have long awaited the start of a US ground operation in Iran, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman for the Khatam Al-Anbiya central headquarters of the Iranian military command, said on Sunday.

2026-03-29T16:15+0000

2026-03-29T16:15+0000

2026-03-29T16:16+0000

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"In response to [US President Donald] Trump's recent threats regarding a ground operation or occupation of every inch of Iranian soil, which is no longer just a mere wish, we declare: Islam's champions have long been awaiting such actions to prove their outcome will be nothing but shameful capture, dismemberment, and disappearance of the aggressors, with US commanders and soldiers becoming excellent shark feed in the Persian Gulf," Zolfaghari was quoted as saying by Iran's state television and radio broadcaster.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260329/us-talking-about-negotiations-but-planning-ground-operation---iranian-parliament-speaker-1123914576.html

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