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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
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Iranian Armed Forces Await US Ground Operation – Military Command
Iranian Armed Forces Await US Ground Operation – Military Command
Sputnik International
Iranian armed forces have long awaited the start of a US ground operation in Iran, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman for the Khatam Al-Anbiya central headquarters of the Iranian military command, said on Sunday.
2026-03-29T16:15+0000
2026-03-29T16:16+0000
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"In response to [US President Donald] Trump's recent threats regarding a ground operation or occupation of every inch of Iranian soil, which is no longer just a mere wish, we declare: Islam's champions have long been awaiting such actions to prove their outcome will be nothing but shameful capture, dismemberment, and disappearance of the aggressors, with US commanders and soldiers becoming excellent shark feed in the Persian Gulf," Zolfaghari was quoted as saying by Iran's state television and radio broadcaster.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260329/us-talking-about-negotiations-but-planning-ground-operation---iranian-parliament-speaker-1123914576.html
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Iranian Armed Forces Await US Ground Operation – Military Command

16:15 GMT 29.03.2026 (Updated: 16:16 GMT 29.03.2026)
© AP Photo / Mindaugas KulbisMembers of US 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command stands next to a Patriot surface-to-air missile battery. File photo
Members of US 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command stands next to a Patriot surface-to-air missile battery. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2026
© AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iranian armed forces have long awaited the start of a US ground operation in Iran, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman for the Khatam Al-Anbiya central headquarters of the Iranian military command, said on Sunday.
"In response to [US President Donald] Trump's recent threats regarding a ground operation or occupation of every inch of Iranian soil, which is no longer just a mere wish, we declare: Islam's champions have long been awaiting such actions to prove their outcome will be nothing but shameful capture, dismemberment, and disappearance of the aggressors, with US commanders and soldiers becoming excellent shark feed in the Persian Gulf," Zolfaghari was quoted as saying by Iran's state television and radio broadcaster.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.

US Army soldiers walk during recovery efforts for four missing US soldiers near the spot where their Hercules armored vehicle was found submerged at a training range in Pabrade, north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania on Friday, March 28, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2026
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