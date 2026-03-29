https://sputnikglobe.com/20260329/us-talking-about-negotiations-but-planning-ground-operation---iranian-parliament-speaker-1123914576.html

US Talking About Negotiations, But Planning Ground Operation - Iranian Parliament Speaker

US Talking About Negotiations, But Planning Ground Operation - Iranian Parliament Speaker

Sputnik International

The United States is publicly transmitting messages about the negotiations, but is secretly planning a ground operation, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Sunday.

2026-03-29T09:02+0000

2026-03-29T09:02+0000

2026-03-29T09:28+0000

us-israel war on iran

mohammad bagher ghalibaf

us

iran

iranian parliament

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1f/1121716922_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4364dfae094ee78f67bafe9abd04173f.jpg

"The enemy pretends to send messages about negotiations and dialogue, while secretly planning a ground attack. He does not know that our people are waiting for the arrival of US soldiers on our land to open fire on them and punish their comrades in the region forever," the statement said, as quoted by Iranian state-run broadcaster IRIB.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260329/irgc-two-us--israeli-universities-to-be-struck-in-retaliation--more-may-follow-1123913530.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ghalibaf, iran, us, israel, war, conflict, iranian parliament, soldiers, ground operation, negotiations, plan