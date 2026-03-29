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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260329/us-talking-about-negotiations-but-planning-ground-operation---iranian-parliament-speaker-1123914576.html
US Talking About Negotiations, But Planning Ground Operation - Iranian Parliament Speaker
US Talking About Negotiations, But Planning Ground Operation - Iranian Parliament Speaker
Sputnik International
The United States is publicly transmitting messages about the negotiations, but is secretly planning a ground operation, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Sunday.
2026-03-29T09:02+0000
2026-03-29T09:28+0000
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"The enemy pretends to send messages about negotiations and dialogue, while secretly planning a ground attack. He does not know that our people are waiting for the arrival of US soldiers on our land to open fire on them and punish their comrades in the region forever," the statement said, as quoted by Iranian state-run broadcaster IRIB.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260329/irgc-two-us--israeli-universities-to-be-struck-in-retaliation--more-may-follow-1123913530.html
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US Talking About Negotiations, But Planning Ground Operation - Iranian Parliament Speaker

09:02 GMT 29.03.2026 (Updated: 09:28 GMT 29.03.2026)
© AP Photo / Mindaugas KulbisUS Army soldiers walk during recovery efforts for four missing US soldiers near the spot where their Hercules armored vehicle was found submerged at a training range in Pabrade, north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania on Friday, March 28, 2025.
US Army soldiers walk during recovery efforts for four missing US soldiers near the spot where their Hercules armored vehicle was found submerged at a training range in Pabrade, north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania on Friday, March 28, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2026
© AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The United States is publicly transmitting messages about the negotiations, but is secretly planning a ground operation, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Sunday.
"The enemy pretends to send messages about negotiations and dialogue, while secretly planning a ground attack. He does not know that our people are waiting for the arrival of US soldiers on our land to open fire on them and punish their comrades in the region forever," the statement said, as quoted by Iranian state-run broadcaster IRIB.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
This photo released by the official website of the Iranian Defense Ministry on Sunday, June 9, 2019, shows the Khordad 15, a new surface-to-air missile battery at an undisclosed location in Iran. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
IRGC: Two US & Israeli Universities to Be Struck in Retaliation — More May Follow
04:59 GMT
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