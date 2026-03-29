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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260329/pakistan-to-host-us-iran-talks-foreign-minister-dar-1123916543.html
Pakistan to Host US-Iran Talks
Pakistan to Host US-Iran Talks
Sputnik International
US-Iran talks may take place in Islamabad in the coming days, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said. 29.03.2026, Sputnik International
2026-03-29T18:00+0000
2026-03-29T18:00+0000
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All parties have expressed confidence in Pakistan’s mediating role, he added, noting that China “fully supports” the initiative.Earlier on Sunday, foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Egypt arrived in Pakistan to discuss potential ways to permanently resolve the current conflict in the Persian Gulf.The ministers also discussed various proposals for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil and liquefied natural gas trade.The proposals include establishing a management consortium and charging fees, sources say.Pakistan, which shares a border with Iran, has leveraged its strong ties with both Tehran and Washington to position itself as a key diplomatic channel in the conflict.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/witkoff-confirms-15-point-plan-forwarded-to-iran-via-pakistan-claims-positive-reactions-1123901694.html
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Pakistan to Host US-Iran Talks

18:00 GMT 29.03.2026
© AP Photo / Omar HavanaPakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Ishaq Dar attends a roundtable session of the EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum meeting at the European Council building in Brussels, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Ishaq Dar attends a roundtable session of the EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum meeting at the European Council building in Brussels, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2026
© AP Photo / Omar Havana
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US-Iran talks may take place in Islamabad in the coming days, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said.
All parties have expressed confidence in Pakistan’s mediating role, he added, noting that China “fully supports” the initiative.
Earlier on Sunday, foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Egypt arrived in Pakistan to discuss potential ways to permanently resolve the current conflict in the Persian Gulf.
The ministers also discussed various proposals for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil and liquefied natural gas trade.
The proposals include establishing a management consortium and charging fees, sources say.
White House special envoy Steve Witkoff waits for the arrival of President Donald Trump at Teterboro Airport in Teterboro, N.J., en route to attend the Club World Cup final soccer match, Sunday, July 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Witkoff Confirms 15-Point Plan Forwarded to Iran Via Pakistan, Claims Positive Reactions
26 March, 15:21 GMT
Pakistan, which shares a border with Iran, has leveraged its strong ties with both Tehran and Washington to position itself as a key diplomatic channel in the conflict.
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