https://sputnikglobe.com/20260329/pakistan-to-host-us-iran-talks-foreign-minister-dar-1123916543.html
Pakistan to Host US-Iran Talks
Pakistan to Host US-Iran Talks
Sputnik International
US-Iran talks may take place in Islamabad in the coming days, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said. 29.03.2026, Sputnik International
2026-03-29T18:00+0000
2026-03-29T18:00+0000
2026-03-29T18:00+0000
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All parties have expressed confidence in Pakistan’s mediating role, he added, noting that China “fully supports” the initiative.Earlier on Sunday, foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Egypt arrived in Pakistan to discuss potential ways to permanently resolve the current conflict in the Persian Gulf.The ministers also discussed various proposals for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil and liquefied natural gas trade.The proposals include establishing a management consortium and charging fees, sources say.Pakistan, which shares a border with Iran, has leveraged its strong ties with both Tehran and Washington to position itself as a key diplomatic channel in the conflict.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/witkoff-confirms-15-point-plan-forwarded-to-iran-via-pakistan-claims-positive-reactions-1123901694.html
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Pakistan to Host US-Iran Talks
US-Iran talks may take place in Islamabad in the coming days, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said.
All parties have expressed confidence in Pakistan’s mediating role, he added, noting that China “fully supports” the initiative.
Earlier on Sunday, foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Egypt arrived in Pakistan to discuss potential ways to permanently resolve the current conflict in the Persian Gulf.
The ministers also discussed various proposals for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil and liquefied natural gas trade.
The proposals include establishing a management consortium and charging fees, sources say.
Pakistan, which shares a border with Iran, has leveraged its strong ties with both Tehran and Washington to position itself as a key diplomatic channel in the conflict.