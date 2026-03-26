https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/witkoff-confirms-15-point-plan-forwarded-to-iran-via-pakistan-claims-positive-reactions-1123901694.html
Witkoff Confirms 15-Point Plan Forwarded to Iran Via Pakistan, Claims Positive Reactions
Witkoff Confirms 15-Point Plan Forwarded to Iran Via Pakistan, Claims Positive Reactions
Sputnik International
The 15-point peace plan widely reported by media is real and has been forwarded to Iran through Pakistan, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed on Thursday, further claiming that it has drawn "positive reactions".
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"I can report to you today that we have, along with your foreign policy team, presented a 15-point action list that forms the framework for a peace deal. This has been circulated through the Pakistani government, acting as the mediator, and this has resulted in strong and positive messaging and talks," Witkoff said during a Cabinet Meeting. The special envoy added that "it will be great" for Iran, the Middle East and the entire world "if a deal happens."
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iran through pakistan, 15-point plan forwarded to iran, us special envoy steve witkoff
iran through pakistan, 15-point plan forwarded to iran, us special envoy steve witkoff
Witkoff Confirms 15-Point Plan Forwarded to Iran Via Pakistan, Claims Positive Reactions
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The 15-point peace plan widely reported by media is real and has been forwarded to Iran through Pakistan, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed on Thursday, further claiming that it has drawn "positive reactions".
"I can report to you today that we have, along with your foreign policy team, presented a 15-point action list that forms the framework for a peace deal
. This has been circulated through the Pakistani government, acting as the mediator, and this has resulted in strong and positive messaging and talks," Witkoff said during a Cabinet Meeting.
The special envoy added that "it will be great" for Iran, the Middle East and the entire world "if a deal happens."