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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/witkoff-confirms-15-point-plan-forwarded-to-iran-via-pakistan-claims-positive-reactions-1123901694.html
Witkoff Confirms 15-Point Plan Forwarded to Iran Via Pakistan, Claims Positive Reactions
Witkoff Confirms 15-Point Plan Forwarded to Iran Via Pakistan, Claims Positive Reactions
Sputnik International
The 15-point peace plan widely reported by media is real and has been forwarded to Iran through Pakistan, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed on Thursday, further claiming that it has drawn "positive reactions".
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"I can report to you today that we have, along with your foreign policy team, presented a 15-point action list that forms the framework for a peace deal. This has been circulated through the Pakistani government, acting as the mediator, and this has resulted in strong and positive messaging and talks," Witkoff said during a Cabinet Meeting. The special envoy added that "it will be great" for Iran, the Middle East and the entire world "if a deal happens."
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iran through pakistan, 15-point plan forwarded to iran, us special envoy steve witkoff
iran through pakistan, 15-point plan forwarded to iran, us special envoy steve witkoff

Witkoff Confirms 15-Point Plan Forwarded to Iran Via Pakistan, Claims Positive Reactions

15:21 GMT 26.03.2026
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn MartinWhite House special envoy Steve Witkoff waits for the arrival of President Donald Trump at Teterboro Airport in Teterboro, N.J., en route to attend the Club World Cup final soccer match, Sunday, July 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
White House special envoy Steve Witkoff waits for the arrival of President Donald Trump at Teterboro Airport in Teterboro, N.J., en route to attend the Club World Cup final soccer match, Sunday, July 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2026
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The 15-point peace plan widely reported by media is real and has been forwarded to Iran through Pakistan, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed on Thursday, further claiming that it has drawn "positive reactions".
"I can report to you today that we have, along with your foreign policy team, presented a 15-point action list that forms the framework for a peace deal. This has been circulated through the Pakistani government, acting as the mediator, and this has resulted in strong and positive messaging and talks," Witkoff said during a Cabinet Meeting.
The special envoy added that "it will be great" for Iran, the Middle East and the entire world "if a deal happens."
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Sunday, March 15, 2026, en route from West Palm Beach, Fla. to Joint Base Andrews, Md. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Says Iran Should Take US Proposal More Seriously
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