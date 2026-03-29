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Russia Urges US to Demand That Ukraine Comply With Alaska Agreements - Kremlin Aide
Russia Urges US to Demand That Ukraine Comply With Alaska Agreements - Kremlin Aide
Sputnik International
Russia is calling on its US colleagues to fulfill what the countries agreed on in Anchorage, Alaska, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.
2026-03-29T11:15+0000
2026-03-29T11:15+0000
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"You know, I may be revealing a secret, but that's exactly what we're calling on our US colleagues to do. This is what is needed now," Ushakov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin in an interview out on Sunday, when asked why the Americans cannot demand that Kiev fulfill the agreements reached during the summit in Alaska. The US could really "press and influence" Ukraine, Ushakov added. In relations with foreign partners, Russia operates on the principle of "trust, but verify," he also said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/trilateral-talks-on-ukraine-involving-us-on-hold-for-obvious-reasons---kremlin-aide-1123893787.html
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Russia Urges US to Demand That Ukraine Comply With Alaska Agreements - Kremlin Aide

11:15 GMT 29.03.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump at the press conference following their meeting in Anchorage, Alaska. August 15, 2025.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump at the press conference following their meeting in Anchorage, Alaska. August 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is calling on its US colleagues to fulfill what the countries agreed on in Anchorage, Alaska, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.
"You know, I may be revealing a secret, but that's exactly what we're calling on our US colleagues to do. This is what is needed now," Ushakov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin in an interview out on Sunday, when asked why the Americans cannot demand that Kiev fulfill the agreements reached during the summit in Alaska.
The US could really "press and influence" Ukraine, Ushakov added.
In relations with foreign partners, Russia operates on the principle of "trust, but verify," he also said.
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