https://sputnikglobe.com/20260329/russia-urges-us-to-demand-that-ukraine-comply-with-alaska-agreements---kremlin-aide-1123915141.html

Russia Urges US to Demand That Ukraine Comply With Alaska Agreements - Kremlin Aide

Russia Urges US to Demand That Ukraine Comply With Alaska Agreements - Kremlin Aide

Sputnik International

Russia is calling on its US colleagues to fulfill what the countries agreed on in Anchorage, Alaska, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.

2026-03-29T11:15+0000

2026-03-29T11:15+0000

2026-03-29T11:15+0000

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"You know, I may be revealing a secret, but that's exactly what we're calling on our US colleagues to do. This is what is needed now," Ushakov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin in an interview out on Sunday, when asked why the Americans cannot demand that Kiev fulfill the agreements reached during the summit in Alaska. The US could really "press and influence" Ukraine, Ushakov added. In relations with foreign partners, Russia operates on the principle of "trust, but verify," he also said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/trilateral-talks-on-ukraine-involving-us-on-hold-for-obvious-reasons---kremlin-aide-1123893787.html

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