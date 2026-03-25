https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/trilateral-talks-on-ukraine-involving-us-on-hold-for-obvious-reasons---kremlin-aide-1123893787.html

Trilateral Talks on Ukraine Involving US on Hold 'for Obvious Reasons' - Kremlin Aide

Trilateral Talks on Ukraine Involving US on Hold 'for Obvious Reasons' - Kremlin Aide

Sputnik International

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday that trilateral negotiations on Ukraine with the participation of the United States are currently on hold "for obvious reasons."

2026-03-25T14:31+0000

2026-03-25T14:31+0000

2026-03-25T14:31+0000

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"There is a break in the trilateral talks for obvious reasons. Our American colleagues have given us a very thorough update on the progress of the bilateral talks they held in Florida last Saturday with the Ukrainian delegation," Ushakov told reporters. When asked about the details of the talks between the US and Ukraine in Florida, the Kremlin aide stated that the parties "were talking in continuation of trilateral negotiations on ways to resolve the situation in Ukraine."No one has yet prepared or coordinated the text of an agreement to resolve the conflict in Ukraine with Russia, Ushakov said.Russia has been informed of the results of the US-Ukraine talks held in Florida on March 21, Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday."[Talks] were held in Florida last Saturday with the Ukrainian delegation. They held the talks, we were thoroughly briefed on the results, and we know where we stand now," Ushakov told reporters.

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kremlin aide yury ushakov, negotiations on ukraine with the participation of the united states, trilateral talks on ukraine