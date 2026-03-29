https://sputnikglobe.com/20260329/russian-armed-forces-liberated-kovsharovka-settlement-in-kharkov-region--1123914785.html

Russian Armed Forces Liberate Kovsharovka Settlement in Kharkov Region

Russian Armed Forces Liberate Kovsharovka Settlement in Kharkov Region

Sputnik International

The Russian units of the Zapad battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Kovsharovka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2026-03-29T10:13+0000

2026-03-29T10:13+0000

2026-03-29T11:27+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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"As a result of decisive actions by units of the Zapad battlegroup, the settlement of Kovsharovka in the Kharkov region was liberated," the ministry said.The liberation of the settlement of Kovsharovka in the Kharkov region facilitates the Russian army's further advance towards the city of Kupyansk.The Russian armed forces have struck a storage facility for Flamingo long-range cruise missiles, as well as aviation equipment at military airfields in Ukraine, the Defense Ministry also said.Russian air defense forces destroyed 345 drones and 13 aerial bombs belonging to the Ukrainian armed forces over the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260328/russian-air-defenses-shoot-down-26-ukrainian-drones-mod-1123913143.html

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russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, special military operation, liberation, losses, servicemen, soldiers, battlegroups, sever battlegroup, yug battlegroup, zapad battlegroup, vostok battlegroup, tsentr battlegroup, dnepr battlegroup