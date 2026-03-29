https://sputnikglobe.com/20260329/russian-armed-forces-liberated-kovsharovka-settlement-in-kharkov-region--1123914785.html
Russian Armed Forces Liberate Kovsharovka Settlement in Kharkov Region
Russian Armed Forces Liberate Kovsharovka Settlement in Kharkov Region
Sputnik International
The Russian units of the Zapad battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Kovsharovka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2026-03-29T10:13+0000
2026-03-29T10:13+0000
2026-03-29T11:27+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
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"As a result of decisive actions by units of the Zapad battlegroup, the settlement of Kovsharovka in the Kharkov region was liberated," the ministry said.The liberation of the settlement of Kovsharovka in the Kharkov region facilitates the Russian army's further advance towards the city of Kupyansk.The Russian armed forces have struck a storage facility for Flamingo long-range cruise missiles, as well as aviation equipment at military airfields in Ukraine, the Defense Ministry also said.Russian air defense forces destroyed 345 drones and 13 aerial bombs belonging to the Ukrainian armed forces over the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260328/russian-air-defenses-shoot-down-26-ukrainian-drones-mod-1123913143.html
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russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, special military operation, liberation, losses, servicemen, soldiers, battlegroups, sever battlegroup, yug battlegroup, zapad battlegroup, vostok battlegroup, tsentr battlegroup, dnepr battlegroup
russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, special military operation, liberation, losses, servicemen, soldiers, battlegroups, sever battlegroup, yug battlegroup, zapad battlegroup, vostok battlegroup, tsentr battlegroup, dnepr battlegroup
Russian Armed Forces Liberate Kovsharovka Settlement in Kharkov Region
10:13 GMT 29.03.2026 (Updated: 11:27 GMT 29.03.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian units of the Zapad battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Kovsharovka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"As a result of decisive actions by units of the Zapad battlegroup, the settlement of Kovsharovka in the Kharkov region was liberated," the ministry said.
The liberation of the settlement of Kovsharovka in the Kharkov region facilitates the Russian army's further advance towards the city of Kupyansk.
The Russian armed forces have struck a storage facility for Flamingo long-range cruise missiles, as well as aviation equipment at military airfields in Ukraine, the Defense Ministry also said.
"Russian armed forces units, utilizing operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery, have struck aviation equipment at military airfields, as well as energy and transportation infrastructure facilities in Ukraine used by the Ukrainian armed forces, launch sites for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, a storage facility for long-range Flamingo cruise missiles, as well as temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 143 areas," the statement read.
Russian air defense forces destroyed 345 drones and 13 aerial bombs belonging to the Ukrainian armed forces over the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
Ukraine lost more than 310 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup
, up to 200 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated by Russia's Sever battlegroup
,
Over 280 Ukraine's soldiers were eliminated by the Vostok battlegroup
, up to 190 by the Zapad battlegroup
, up to 225 by the Yug battlegroup
, and up to 70 by the Dnepr battlegroup