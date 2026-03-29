https://sputnikglobe.com/20260329/irgc-two-us--israeli-universities-to-be-struck-in-retaliation--more-may-follow-1123913530.html

IRGC: Two US & Israeli Universities to Be Struck in Retaliation — More May Follow

IRGC: Two US & Israeli Universities to Be Struck in Retaliation — More May Follow

Sputnik International

After US-Israeli strikes on Tehran’s University of Science and Technology, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a direct warning, Tasnim reported.

2026-03-29T04:59+0000

2026-03-29T04:59+0000

2026-03-29T04:59+0000

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"Warning to the criminal rulers of America! The Zionist American invading forces have bombed Tehran University of Science and Technology, targeting Iranian universities with their bombings for the umpteenth time," the IRGC statement said, quoted by Tasnim.IRGC demands: The statement sets a deadline of 12:00 PM Tehran time on Monday, March 30 for the US to issue an official condemnation — warning the threat will be carried out otherwise.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260320/usisraeli-war-against-iran-february-28-2026present-1123845970.html

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