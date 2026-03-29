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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260329/irgc-two-us--israeli-universities-to-be-struck-in-retaliation--more-may-follow-1123913530.html
IRGC: Two US & Israeli Universities to Be Struck in Retaliation — More May Follow
IRGC: Two US & Israeli Universities to Be Struck in Retaliation — More May Follow
Sputnik International
After US-Israeli strikes on Tehran’s University of Science and Technology, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a direct warning, Tasnim reported.
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"Warning to the criminal rulers of America! The Zionist American invading forces have bombed Tehran University of Science and Technology, targeting Iranian universities with their bombings for the umpteenth time," the IRGC statement said, quoted by Tasnim.IRGC demands: The statement sets a deadline of 12:00 PM Tehran time on Monday, March 30 for the US to issue an official condemnation — warning the threat will be carried out otherwise.
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IRGC: Two US & Israeli Universities to Be Struck in Retaliation — More May Follow

04:59 GMT 29.03.2026
© AP Photo / Iranian Defense Ministry via APThis photo released by the official website of the Iranian Defense Ministry on Sunday, June 9, 2019, shows the Khordad 15, a new surface-to-air missile battery at an undisclosed location in Iran.
This photo released by the official website of the Iranian Defense Ministry on Sunday, June 9, 2019, shows the Khordad 15, a new surface-to-air missile battery at an undisclosed location in Iran. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2026
© AP Photo / Iranian Defense Ministry via AP
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After US-Israeli strikes on Tehran’s University of Science and Technology, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a direct warning.
"Warning to the criminal rulers of America! The Zionist American invading forces have bombed Tehran University of Science and Technology, targeting Iranian universities with their bombings for the umpteenth time," the IRGC statement said, quoted by Tasnim.

“The reckless rulers of the White House should know that from now on, all universities of the occupying regime and American universities in the West Asia region are legitimate targets for us until two universities are struck in retaliation for the Iranian universities that have been destroyed,” the IRGC said.

IRGC demands:
1.
US must condemn the strikes on Iranian universities
2.
US-Israeli attacks on academic sites must stop
The statement sets a deadline of 12:00 PM Tehran time on Monday, March 30 for the US to issue an official condemnation — warning the threat will be carried out otherwise.
Portraits of school children from the Shajarah Tayyebeh Elementary School in Minab, who were killed in a U.S strike are displayed during a press conference by Iranian Ambassador to Tunisia Massoud Hosseinian, in Tunis, Tunisia, Thursday, March 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Ons Abid) - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US–Israeli War Against Iran (February 28, 2026–Present)
20 March, 06:53 GMT
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