https://sputnikglobe.com/20260329/irgc-two-us--israeli-universities-to-be-struck-in-retaliation--more-may-follow-1123913530.html
IRGC: Two US & Israeli Universities to Be Struck in Retaliation — More May Follow
IRGC: Two US & Israeli Universities to Be Struck in Retaliation — More May Follow
Sputnik International
After US-Israeli strikes on Tehran’s University of Science and Technology, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a direct warning, Tasnim reported.
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"Warning to the criminal rulers of America! The Zionist American invading forces have bombed Tehran University of Science and Technology, targeting Iranian universities with their bombings for the umpteenth time," the IRGC statement said, quoted by Tasnim.IRGC demands: The statement sets a deadline of 12:00 PM Tehran time on Monday, March 30 for the US to issue an official condemnation — warning the threat will be carried out otherwise.
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IRGC: Two US & Israeli Universities to Be Struck in Retaliation — More May Follow
After US-Israeli strikes on Tehran’s University of Science and Technology, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a direct warning.
"Warning to the criminal rulers of America! The Zionist American invading forces
have bombed Tehran University of Science and Technology, targeting Iranian universities with their bombings for the umpteenth time," the IRGC statement said, quoted by Tasnim.
“The reckless rulers of the White House should know that from now on, all universities of the occupying regime and American universities in the West Asia region are legitimate targets for us until two universities are struck in retaliation for the Iranian universities that have been destroyed,” the IRGC said.
1.
US must condemn the strikes on Iranian universities
2.
US-Israeli attacks on academic sites must stop
The statement sets a deadline of 12:00 PM Tehran time on Monday, March 30 for the US to issue an official condemnation — warning the threat will be carried out otherwise.