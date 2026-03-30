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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260330/come-and-take-it-deadly-trap-awaits-us-forces-on-kharg-island-1123921734.html
Come and Take It! Deadly Trap Awaits US Forces on Kharg Island
Come and Take It! Deadly Trap Awaits US Forces on Kharg Island
Sputnik International
Invading Iran’s Kharg Island would be anything but a cakewalk for the US military, since Iranian forces have invested considerable time and resources into preparing a warm welcome for anyone foolish enough to attack this strategic oil hub.
2026-03-30T15:45+0000
2026-03-30T16:29+0000
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Air DefensesThe island features a multilayered air defense network, including HAWK surface-to-air missile systems, anti-aircraft artillery, and man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS).Ground DefensesAll potential landing zones on the island are saturated with anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, while Iranian ground troops occupy entrenched defensive positions.Naval DefensesIn the event of a US attack on Kharg, the Iranian navy is unlikely to remain idle, it would likely strike back using anti-ship missiles and fast attack boats.The Mainland FactorAny US invasion or occupation force on Kharg Island would be vulnerable to drone and missile strikes from the Iranian mainland, located just a short distance away.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260330/rubio-says-strait-of-hormuz-will-reopen-with-irans-consent-or-through-military-coalition-1123920105.html
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Come and Take It! Deadly Trap Awaits US Forces on Kharg Island

15:45 GMT 30.03.2026 (Updated: 16:29 GMT 30.03.2026)
© AP Photo / Sepahnews In this photo released Tuesday, July 28, 2020, by Sepahnews, a Revolutionary Guard's speed boat fires a missile during a military exercise
In this photo released Tuesday, July 28, 2020, by Sepahnews, a Revolutionary Guard's speed boat fires a missile during a military exercise - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2026
© AP Photo / Sepahnews
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Invading Iran’s Kharg Island would be anything but a cakewalk for the US military, since Iranian forces have invested considerable time and resources into preparing a warm welcome for anyone foolish enough to attack this strategic oil hub.

Air Defenses

The island features a multilayered air defense network, including HAWK surface-to-air missile systems, anti-aircraft artillery, and man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS).

Ground Defenses

All potential landing zones on the island are saturated with anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, while Iranian ground troops occupy entrenched defensive positions.

Naval Defenses

In the event of a US attack on Kharg, the Iranian navy is unlikely to remain idle, it would likely strike back using anti-ship missiles and fast attack boats.

The Mainland Factor

Any US invasion or occupation force on Kharg Island would be vulnerable to drone and missile strikes from the Iranian mainland, located just a short distance away.
The Strait of Hormuz - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Rubio Says Strait of Hormuz Will Reopen With Iran's Consent or Through Military Coalition
14:55 GMT
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