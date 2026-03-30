https://sputnikglobe.com/20260330/come-and-take-it-deadly-trap-awaits-us-forces-on-kharg-island-1123921734.html
Come and Take It! Deadly Trap Awaits US Forces on Kharg Island
Come and Take It! Deadly Trap Awaits US Forces on Kharg Island
Sputnik International
Invading Iran’s Kharg Island would be anything but a cakewalk for the US military, since Iranian forces have invested considerable time and resources into preparing a warm welcome for anyone foolish enough to attack this strategic oil hub.
2026-03-30T15:45+0000
2026-03-30T15:45+0000
2026-03-30T16:29+0000
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Air DefensesThe island features a multilayered air defense network, including HAWK surface-to-air missile systems, anti-aircraft artillery, and man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS).Ground DefensesAll potential landing zones on the island are saturated with anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, while Iranian ground troops occupy entrenched defensive positions.Naval DefensesIn the event of a US attack on Kharg, the Iranian navy is unlikely to remain idle, it would likely strike back using anti-ship missiles and fast attack boats.The Mainland FactorAny US invasion or occupation force on Kharg Island would be vulnerable to drone and missile strikes from the Iranian mainland, located just a short distance away.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260330/rubio-says-strait-of-hormuz-will-reopen-with-irans-consent-or-through-military-coalition-1123920105.html
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kharg island defenses, us war on iran
kharg island defenses, us war on iran
Come and Take It! Deadly Trap Awaits US Forces on Kharg Island
15:45 GMT 30.03.2026 (Updated: 16:29 GMT 30.03.2026)
Invading Iran’s Kharg Island would be anything but a cakewalk for the US military, since Iranian forces have invested considerable time and resources into preparing a warm welcome for anyone foolish enough to attack this strategic oil hub.
The island features a multilayered air defense network, including HAWK surface-to-air missile systems, anti-aircraft artillery, and man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS).
All potential landing zones on the island are saturated with anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, while Iranian ground troops occupy entrenched defensive positions.
In the event of a US attack on Kharg, the Iranian navy is unlikely to remain idle, it would likely strike back using anti-ship missiles and fast attack boats.
Any US invasion or occupation force on Kharg Island would be vulnerable to drone and missile strikes from the Iranian mainland, located just a short distance away.