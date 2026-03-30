https://sputnikglobe.com/20260330/rubio-says-strait-of-hormuz-will-reopen-with-irans-consent-or-through-military-coalition-1123920105.html

Rubio Says Strait of Hormuz Will Reopen With Iran's Consent or Through Military Coalition

Rubio Says Strait of Hormuz Will Reopen With Iran's Consent or Through Military Coalition

Sputnik International

The Strait of Hormuz will reopen either with Iran's approval or through a US-backed international military coalition, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday.

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"The strait will reopen either with Iran's consent or through an international military coalition including the United States," Rubio told Al Jazeera. He added that Washington expects to achieve its objectives in the Middle East military campaign within weeks rather than months. Iran will face "severe consequences" if it moves to close the Strait of Hormuz after the end of the ongoing military conflict, Rubio said.Earlier in the day, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent claimed that freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz would be ensured, either through US or multinational escorts. Rubio believes Iran has to stop production of drones and short-range missiles it uses to attack neighbors.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260303/rubio-claims-there-was-imminent-threat-from-iran-1123743855.html

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