https://sputnikglobe.com/20260330/iran-shunned-islamabad-meeting-to-end-conflict-with-us---foreign-ministry-1123918363.html
Iran Not Seeking to Acquire Nukes, Despite Raising Potential NPT Exit
Iran Not Seeking to Acquire Nukes, Despite Raising Potential NPT Exit
Sputnik International
Iran's Parliament is weighing the possibility of withdrawing from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), though Tehran is not seeking to acquire nuclear weapons, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said on Monday.
2026-03-30T09:53+0000
2026-03-30T09:53+0000
2026-03-30T12:28+0000
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The Iranian Foreign Ministry confirmed that the Iranian parliament is considering Tehran's withdrawal from the NPT, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.Other Statements:
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Iran Not Seeking to Acquire Nukes, Despite Raising Potential NPT Exit
09:53 GMT 30.03.2026 (Updated: 12:28 GMT 30.03.2026)
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran's Parliament is weighing the possibility of withdrawing from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), though Tehran is not seeking to acquire nuclear weapons, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said on Monday.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry confirmed that the Iranian parliament is considering Tehran's withdrawal from the NPT, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.
"Yes, this issue, as stated in parliament, is being considered, and a similar issue has also arisen in society. This is a very important question, the answer to which is not simple —society asks a very reasonable question, what is the use of membership in a Contract in which we are not allowed to use our rights?" Baghaei told a briefing.
Iran did not participate in a meeting in Islamabad with the US
There have been no direct negotiations with the US since the previous round
US proposals conveyed to Tehran were "excessive and unreasonable
"
Given the rising intensity of the attacks by the US and Israel on Iran, Tehran’s focus is on protecting the country
US and Israel are using this conflict as a deliberate means of obscuring the truth from both the Iranian people and the broader international community, while simultaneously engaging in acts of aggression against journalists and media outlets