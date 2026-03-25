https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/irans-foreign-ministry-blames-us-israel-for-strait-of-hormuz-disruption-in-letter-to-imo-1123892833.html

Iran's Foreign Ministry Blames US, Israel for Strait of Hormuz Disruption in Letter to IMO

Iran's Foreign Ministry Blames US, Israel for Strait of Hormuz Disruption in Letter to IMO

Sputnik International

Iran's Foreign Ministry said in a letter to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, placing responsibility for any shipping disruptions on the United States and Israel.

2026-03-25T12:57+0000

2026-03-25T12:57+0000

2026-03-25T12:57+0000

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ayatollah ali khamenei

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"The Strait of Hormuz remains open, and maritime traffic has not been suspended. Navigation continues, subject to compliance with the necessary measures referenced above and the realities arising from the ongoing conflict... Responsibility for any disruption, insecurity, or escalation of risks in this critical waterway and its surrounding region rests squarely with the United States and the Israeli regime. By waging an unlawful and destabilizing war against Iran, they have gravely endangered regional peace and stability and exposed international shipping to unprecedented threats," the ministry said in a letter obtained by Sputnik. Iran's Foreign Ministry added that as part of security measures in light of aggression against Iran, vessels belonging to any participants in the aggression are not permitted to transit the strait. Restoring stability in the strait depends on an end to military aggression by the United States and Israel, the ministry said. On March 19, IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said that he would immediately begin negotiations with Iran and other Gulf countries regarding the creation of a corridor for evacuating civilian vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. On March 18, Dominguez said that about 20,000 sailors were on ships stranded in the Gulf. Iran has been striking Israeli territory and US military targets in the Middle East in response to a joint military operation launched by the United States and Israel on February 28. The first day of military action saw Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed and a girls’ school in southern Iran bombed. Iran puts the death toll at over 1,300.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/iran-to-negotiate-with-us-only-when-it-is-our-will---military-spokesman-1123891304.html

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iran's foreign ministry, strait of hormuz remains open, shipping disruptions on the united states and israel