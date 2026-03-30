https://sputnikglobe.com/20260330/irans-parliament-seriously-considering-withdrawing-from-npt--lawmaker-1123917952.html

Iran's Parliament Seriously Considering Withdrawing from NPT – Lawmaker

Iran's Parliament Seriously Considering Withdrawing from NPT – Lawmaker

Sputnik International

The Iranian parliament is seriously considering withdrawing from the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of the national security and foreign policy commission of the country's parliament, said on Monday.

2026-03-30T07:08+0000

2026-03-30T07:08+0000

2026-03-30T07:08+0000

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alaeddin boroujerdi

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"The parliament is seriously considering the issue of being with the NPT or without. This means that we will not be a member of the international treaty, and we will not be obligated to conduct nuclear activities exclusively for peaceful purposes or to avoid developing an atomic bomb," Boroujerdi was quoted as saying by the IRIB broadcaster.Iranian Parliament to Impose New Navigation Rules in Strait of HormuzIran's parliament plans to introduce a new navigation regime in the Strait of Hormuz, under which Tehran would guarantee safe passage for vessels while levying a transit fee, Alaeddin Boroujerdi saidNo ships will gain passage through the Strait of Hormuz without Iran's permission, the lawmaker said. Tehran will secure vessel safety and impose a transit toll, he added.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.The escalation around Iran has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for deliveries of oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the global market, and has also affected the level of oil exports and production in the region. As a result, fuel prices are rising in most countries around the world.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260329/uk-mulls-sending-landing-ship-into-strait-of-hormuz-crisis-report-1123915797.html

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