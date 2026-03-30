https://sputnikglobe.com/20260330/lavrov-discusses-with-foreign-ministers-of-persian-gulf-countries-escalation-in-region-1123922073.html
Lavrov Discusses With Foreign Ministers of Persian Gulf Countries Escalation in Region
Lavrov Discusses With Foreign Ministers of Persian Gulf Countries Escalation in Region
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed with the foreign ministers of Persian Gulf countries the escalation in the region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
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"An in-depth exchange of views was held in a collective format regarding the unprecedented escalation of the military and political situation in the Persian Gulf region that has been going on for more than a month," the statement said. Russia called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in the region, the ministry said. Moscow is determined to maintain coordination with the Arab countries in order to achieve a ceasefire in the Middle East, the ministry added.
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Lavrov Discusses With Foreign Ministers of Persian Gulf Countries Escalation in Region
16:06 GMT 30.03.2026 (Updated: 16:10 GMT 30.03.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed with the foreign ministers of Persian Gulf countries the escalation in the region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
"An in-depth exchange of views was held in a collective format regarding the unprecedented escalation of the military and political situation in the Persian Gulf region that has been going on for more than a month," the statement said.
Russia called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in the region, the ministry said.
"Lavrov stressed that the settlement of the conflict, the root cause of which is the unprovoked and senseless aggression of the United States and Israel against Iran, is possible solely by political and diplomatic means, while unconditionally taking into account the legitimate interests of all states in the region," the statement said.
Moscow is determined to maintain coordination with the Arab countries in order to achieve a ceasefire in the Middle East, the ministry added.
Earlier in the day, Lavrov held a video conference with the participation of Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, UAE Minister of State Lana Nusseibeh, GCC Secretary General Jasem Albudaiwi and Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan Daifallah Al-Fayez.