https://sputnikglobe.com/20260330/lavrov-discusses-with-foreign-ministers-of-persian-gulf-countries-escalation-in-region-1123922073.html

Lavrov Discusses With Foreign Ministers of Persian Gulf Countries Escalation in Region

Lavrov Discusses With Foreign Ministers of Persian Gulf Countries Escalation in Region

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed with the foreign ministers of Persian Gulf countries the escalation in the region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

2026-03-30T16:06+0000

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2026-03-30T16:10+0000

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"An in-depth exchange of views was held in a collective format regarding the unprecedented escalation of the military and political situation in the Persian Gulf region that has been going on for more than a month," the statement said. Russia called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in the region, the ministry said. Moscow is determined to maintain coordination with the Arab countries in order to achieve a ceasefire in the Middle East, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/china-russia-should-work-together-to-promote-deescalation-in-mideast---special-envoy-1123901220.html

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russia, persian gulf, foreign minister, escalation, region, iran, us, israel, middle east