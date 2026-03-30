https://sputnikglobe.com/20260330/my-favorite-thing-is-to-take-the-oil-in-iran--trump-1123917174.html
'My Favorite Thing Is to Take the Oil in Iran' – Trump
'My Favorite Thing Is to Take the Oil in Iran' – Trump
Sputnik International
“To be honest with you, my favorite thing is to take the oil in Iran but some stupid people back in the US say: ‘why are you doing that?’ But they’re stupid people,” US President Donald Trump told the Financial Times.
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Trump claimed the US "could take it very easily" when speaking about Iran’s Kharg Island.Trump added that the US has "about 3,000 targets left" to strike in Iran.At the same time, he alleged that the US is conducting negotiations with Iran. Iranian officials have denied any talks with the US.
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'My Favorite Thing Is to Take the Oil in Iran' – Trump
“To be honest with you, my favorite thing is to take the oil in Iran but some stupid people back in the US say: ‘why are you doing that?’ But they’re stupid people,” US President Donald Trump told the Financial Times.
Trump claimed the US "could take it very easily" when speaking about Iran’s Kharg Island.
"I don’t think they have any defense," he declared. “Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don’t. We have a lot of options,” Trump added. “It would also mean we had to be there [on Kharg Island] for a while.”
Trump added that the US has "about 3,000 targets left" to strike in Iran.
“We’ve bombed 13,000 targets — and another couple of thousand targets to go,” the US president claimed. “A deal could be made fairly quickly.”
At the same time, he alleged that the US is conducting negotiations with Iran.
"We are doing extremely well in that negotiation, but you never know with Iran, because we negotiate with them, and then we always have to blow them up," he said.
Iranian officials have denied any talks with the US.