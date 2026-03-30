https://sputnikglobe.com/20260330/my-favorite-thing-is-to-take-the-oil-in-iran--trump-1123917174.html

'My Favorite Thing Is to Take the Oil in Iran' – Trump

'My Favorite Thing Is to Take the Oil in Iran' – Trump

Sputnik International

“To be honest with you, my favorite thing is to take the oil in Iran but some stupid people back in the US say: ‘why are you doing that?’ But they’re stupid people,” US President Donald Trump told the Financial Times.

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Trump claimed the US "could take it very easily" when speaking about Iran’s Kharg Island.Trump added that the US has "about 3,000 targets left" to strike in Iran.At the same time, he alleged that the US is conducting negotiations with Iran. Iranian officials have denied any talks with the US.

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