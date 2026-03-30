https://sputnikglobe.com/20260330/us-troop-levels-in-middle-east-increase-by-10000-surpassing-50000-total--reports-1123916840.html

US Troop Levels in Middle East Increase by 10,000, Surpassing 50,000 Total — Reports

US Troop Levels in Middle East Increase by 10,000, Surpassing 50,000 Total — Reports

Sputnik International

The number of American troops in the region has surpassed 50,000 — roughly 10,000 more than usual — following the arrival of 2,500 Marines and 2,500 sailors, The New York Times reported.

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Military experts warn that “taking, let alone holding, a country of [Iran’s] size and complexity and weaponry with 50,000 troops is not doable,” according to the paper.For comparison, Israel deployed over 300,000 troops in Gaza in 2023, and the US-led coalition used nearly 250,000 at the start of the Iraq invasion in 2003.Despite this, US President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing larger attacks, including possible ground operations in the Strait of Hormuz and Kharg Island — raising serious questions about the feasibility and consequences of US-Israeli military aggression against Iran.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/trump-claims-talks-as-pentagon-prepares-10000-more-troops--reports-1123903549.html

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