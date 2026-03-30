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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260330/us-troop-levels-in-middle-east-increase-by-10000-surpassing-50000-total--reports-1123916840.html
US Troop Levels in Middle East Increase by 10,000, Surpassing 50,000 Total — Reports
US Troop Levels in Middle East Increase by 10,000, Surpassing 50,000 Total — Reports
Sputnik International
The number of American troops in the region has surpassed 50,000 — roughly 10,000 more than usual — following the arrival of 2,500 Marines and 2,500 sailors, The New York Times reported.
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Military experts warn that “taking, let alone holding, a country of [Iran’s] size and complexity and weaponry with 50,000 troops is not doable,” according to the paper.For comparison, Israel deployed over 300,000 troops in Gaza in 2023, and the US-led coalition used nearly 250,000 at the start of the Iraq invasion in 2003.Despite this, US President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing larger attacks, including possible ground operations in the Strait of Hormuz and Kharg Island — raising serious questions about the feasibility and consequences of US-Israeli military aggression against Iran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/trump-claims-talks-as-pentagon-prepares-10000-more-troops--reports-1123903549.html
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US Troop Levels in Middle East Increase by 10,000, Surpassing 50,000 Total — Reports

05:01 GMT 30.03.2026
© AP Photo / Karim KadimUS soldiers participate in a military exercise to help train Iraqi security forces in Taji, north of Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, March 21, 2015
US soldiers participate in a military exercise to help train Iraqi security forces in Taji, north of Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, March 21, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2026
© AP Photo / Karim Kadim
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The number of American troops in the region has surpassed 50,000 — roughly 10,000 more than usual — following the arrival of 2,500 Marines and 2,500 sailors, The New York Times reported.
Military experts warn that “taking, let alone holding, a country of [Iran’s] size and complexity and weaponry with 50,000 troops is not doable,” according to the paper.
For comparison, Israel deployed over 300,000 troops in Gaza in 2023, and the US-led coalition used nearly 250,000 at the start of the Iraq invasion in 2003.
Despite this, US President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing larger attacks, including possible ground operations in the Strait of Hormuz and Kharg Island — raising serious questions about the feasibility and consequences of US-Israeli military aggression against Iran.
President Donald Trump, center, with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, behind him at right, while addressing members of the military during a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Claims 'Talks' as Pentagon Prepares 10,000 More Troops — Reports
27 March, 05:01 GMT
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