Russian Air Defenses Shoot Down 102 Ukrainian Drones Overnight
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense alert systems shot down 102 Ukrainian drones over various regions of Russia last night, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Over the past night, alert air defense assets intercepted and destroyed 102 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Belgorod, Kursk, Voronezh, Rostov, Volgograd, Penza, Ulyanovsk, and Samara regions, the Krasnodar Territory, the Sea of Azov, and the Republic of Crimea," the statement says.