International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260330/russian-air-defenses-shoot-down-102-ukrainian-drones-overnight-1123916725.html
Russian Air Defenses Shoot Down 102 Ukrainian Drones Overnight
Russian Air Defenses Shoot Down 102 Ukrainian Drones Overnight
Sputnik International
Russian air defense alert systems shot down 102 Ukrainian drones over various regions of Russia last night, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2026-03-30T04:48+0000
2026-03-30T04:48+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
drone
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/18/1122123949_0:65:3413:1985_1920x0_80_0_0_4a25e3cc0df98d5afd5c282c1a0eddba.jpg
"Over the past night, alert air defense assets intercepted and destroyed 102 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Belgorod, Kursk, Voronezh, Rostov, Volgograd, Penza, Ulyanovsk, and Samara regions, the Krasnodar Territory, the Sea of ​​Azov, and the Republic of Crimea," the statement says.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260329/russian-armed-forces-liberated-kovsharovka-settlement-in-kharkov-region--1123914785.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/18/1122123949_342:0:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8cf1da65ea2790f0e148530683ad0fe4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia shoots down ukrainian drones, russian special military operation
russia shoots down ukrainian drones, russian special military operation

Russian Air Defenses Shoot Down 102 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

04:48 GMT 30.03.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Pivovarov / Go to the mediabankA man launches a drone
A man launches a drone - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Pivovarov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense alert systems shot down 102 Ukrainian drones over various regions of Russia last night, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Over the past night, alert air defense assets intercepted and destroyed 102 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Belgorod, Kursk, Voronezh, Rostov, Volgograd, Penza, Ulyanovsk, and Samara regions, the Krasnodar Territory, the Sea of ​​Azov, and the Republic of Crimea," the statement says.
Russian servicemen are seen in the special military operation zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Armed Forces Liberate Kovsharovka Settlement in Kharkov Region
Yesterday, 10:13 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала