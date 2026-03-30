https://sputnikglobe.com/20260330/russian-air-defenses-shoot-down-102-ukrainian-drones-overnight-1123916725.html

Russian Air Defenses Shoot Down 102 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

Russian Air Defenses Shoot Down 102 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

Sputnik International

Russian air defense alert systems shot down 102 Ukrainian drones over various regions of Russia last night, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

2026-03-30T04:48+0000

2026-03-30T04:48+0000

2026-03-30T04:48+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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"Over the past night, alert air defense assets intercepted and destroyed 102 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Belgorod, Kursk, Voronezh, Rostov, Volgograd, Penza, Ulyanovsk, and Samara regions, the Krasnodar Territory, the Sea of ​​Azov, and the Republic of Crimea," the statement says.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260329/russian-armed-forces-liberated-kovsharovka-settlement-in-kharkov-region--1123914785.html

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russia shoots down ukrainian drones, russian special military operation