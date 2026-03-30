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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260330/us-scheme-to-seize-irans-uranium-is-mission-impossible-national-security-expert-1123923028.html
US Scheme to Seize Iran's Uranium is Mission Impossible – National Security Expert
US Scheme to Seize Iran's Uranium is Mission Impossible – National Security Expert
Sputnik International
Any attempt by the US to capture and extract Iran’s sizeable stockpile does not appear feasible for several reasons, national security and political science expert Dr. Simon Tsipis tells Sputnik.
2026-03-30T18:22+0000
2026-03-30T18:22+0000
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Iran’s uranium is stored in reinforced underground bunkers; reaching and breaching these vaults would be problematic, to put it mildlyUranium is a hazardous substance that requires careful handling, and extracting several hundred kilograms — which Iran is believed to possess — would require a significant amount of specialised machinery and equipmentAny such operation is unlikely to go unopposed, and damage to a uranium container during loading could result in radioactive contamination of the surrounding areaTherefore, Tsipis argues, such an operation is unlikely to take place.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260303/us-allegedly-offered-fuel-swap-for-iranian-halt-on-uranium-enrichment--witkoff-1123745083.html
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US Scheme to Seize Iran's Uranium is Mission Impossible – National Security Expert

18:22 GMT 30.03.2026
© AP Photo / VAHID SALEMI An Iranian security official, dressed in protective clothing, walks inside the Uranium Conversion Facility, just outside the city of Isfahan, 410 kilometers, (255 miles), south of the Iranian capital Tehran in this Wednesday, March 30, 2005
 An Iranian security official, dressed in protective clothing, walks inside the Uranium Conversion Facility, just outside the city of Isfahan, 410 kilometers, (255 miles), south of the Iranian capital Tehran in this Wednesday, March 30, 2005 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2026
© AP Photo / VAHID SALEMI
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Any attempt by the US to capture and extract Iran’s sizeable stockpile does not appear feasible for several reasons, national security and political science expert Dr. Simon Tsipis tells Sputnik.
Iran’s uranium is stored in reinforced underground bunkers; reaching and breaching these vaults would be problematic, to put it mildly
Uranium is a hazardous substance that requires careful handling, and extracting several hundred kilograms — which Iran is believed to possess — would require a significant amount of specialised machinery and equipment
Any such operation is unlikely to go unopposed, and damage to a uranium container during loading could result in radioactive contamination of the surrounding area
White House envoy Steve Witkoff arrives before a news conference with President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.03.2026
World
US Allegedly Offered Fuel Swap For Iranian Halt On Uranium Enrichment – Witkoff
3 March, 06:43 GMT
Therefore, Tsipis argues, such an operation is unlikely to take place.
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