https://sputnikglobe.com/20260330/us-scheme-to-seize-irans-uranium-is-mission-impossible-national-security-expert-1123923028.html

US Scheme to Seize Iran's Uranium is Mission Impossible – National Security Expert

US Scheme to Seize Iran's Uranium is Mission Impossible – National Security Expert

Sputnik International

Any attempt by the US to capture and extract Iran’s sizeable stockpile does not appear feasible for several reasons, national security and political science expert Dr. Simon Tsipis tells Sputnik.

2026-03-30T18:22+0000

2026-03-30T18:22+0000

2026-03-30T18:22+0000

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simon tsipis

iran

uranium

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Iran’s uranium is stored in reinforced underground bunkers; reaching and breaching these vaults would be problematic, to put it mildlyUranium is a hazardous substance that requires careful handling, and extracting several hundred kilograms — which Iran is believed to possess — would require a significant amount of specialised machinery and equipmentAny such operation is unlikely to go unopposed, and damage to a uranium container during loading could result in radioactive contamination of the surrounding areaTherefore, Tsipis argues, such an operation is unlikely to take place.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260303/us-allegedly-offered-fuel-swap-for-iranian-halt-on-uranium-enrichment--witkoff-1123745083.html

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