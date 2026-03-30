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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260330/us-used-brand-new-missile-to-strike-school-in-iran---report-1123918803.html
US Used Brand-New Missile to Strike School in Iran - Report
US Used Brand-New Missile to Strike School in Iran - Report
Sputnik International
During the first 24 hours of the Iran war, the US unveiled their new missile, the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM), targeting a sports hall and a school in Iran’s Lamerd, the New York Times reports.
2026-03-30T09:59+0000
2026-03-30T12:31+0000
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The strike resulted in 21 casualties, the outlet admits, with 100 people injured.The PrSM is the US Army and Marine Corp’s newest surface-to-surface missile made by Lockheed Martin to replace the outdated ATACMs, with many of its specs still unknown.Capable of hitting targets as far away as 400 miles, it’s designed to kill troops and destroy unarmored vehicles, the NYT notes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/us-vs-iran-kharg-island-talk--bluff-or-escalation-ex-military-officer-weighs-in--1123900748.html
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us israel iran war, prsm missile, us strike on lamerd
us israel iran war, prsm missile, us strike on lamerd

US Used Brand-New Missile to Strike School in Iran - Report

09:59 GMT 30.03.2026 (Updated: 12:31 GMT 30.03.2026)
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiPeople walk past buildings damaged during a strike on a police station during ongoing, joint U.S.-Israeli military attacks in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 2, 2026.
People walk past buildings damaged during a strike on a police station during ongoing, joint U.S.-Israeli military attacks in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 2, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
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During the first 24 hours of the Iran war, the US unveiled their new missile, the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM), targeting a sports hall and a school in Iran’s Lamerd, the New York Times reports.
The strike resulted in 21 casualties, the outlet admits, with 100 people injured.
The PrSM is the US Army and Marine Corp’s newest surface-to-surface missile made by Lockheed Martin to replace the outdated ATACMs, with many of its specs still unknown.
Capable of hitting targets as far away as 400 miles, it’s designed to kill troops and destroy unarmored vehicles, the NYT notes.
Yellow sulphur, a byproduct of petrochemical refinement, contrasts with the blue sea at Kharg Island, Iran, July 1971. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2026
Analysis
US vs Iran: Kharg Island Talk — Bluff or Escalation? Ex-Military Officer Weighs In
26 March, 14:07 GMT
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