https://sputnikglobe.com/20260330/us-used-brand-new-missile-to-strike-school-in-iran---report-1123918803.html

US Used Brand-New Missile to Strike School in Iran - Report

US Used Brand-New Missile to Strike School in Iran - Report

Sputnik International

During the first 24 hours of the Iran war, the US unveiled their new missile, the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM), targeting a sports hall and a school in Iran’s Lamerd, the New York Times reports.

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The strike resulted in 21 casualties, the outlet admits, with 100 people injured.The PrSM is the US Army and Marine Corp’s newest surface-to-surface missile made by Lockheed Martin to replace the outdated ATACMs, with many of its specs still unknown.Capable of hitting targets as far away as 400 miles, it’s designed to kill troops and destroy unarmored vehicles, the NYT notes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/us-vs-iran-kharg-island-talk--bluff-or-escalation-ex-military-officer-weighs-in--1123900748.html

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