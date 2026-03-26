https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/us-vs-iran-kharg-island-talk--bluff-or-escalation-ex-military-officer-weighs-in--1123900748.html

US vs Iran: Kharg Island Talk — Bluff or Escalation? Ex-Military Officer Weighs In

US vs Iran: Kharg Island Talk — Bluff or Escalation? Ex-Military Officer Weighs In

Sputnik International

"An operation towards Kharg Island might happen, but it might as well be a smokescreen or a way for the US to put pressure on Iran," ex-Swedish army officer and defense politician Mikael Valtersson tells Sputnik

2026-03-26T14:07+0000

2026-03-26T14:07+0000

2026-03-26T14:13+0000

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iran

strait of hormuz

capabilities

oil exports

pressure

strikes

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News outlets earlier reported that the Pentagon was preparing to send about 2,000 soldiers from the US army’s 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East."This might be an attempt to pressure Iran towards negotiations," Valtersson points out.He notes that all talk about an attack on Kharg Island might also be a smokescreen and an attempt to divert Iranian defensive capabilities from the Strait of Hormuz, which is also very hard to achieve, since Iran has the capacity to defend both areas simultaneously. “And at the same time, it is also very hard to move Iranian military assets without getting them destroyed by US or Israeli air power,” he pointed out.In conclusion, he suggests that the most likely scenario is the United States attempting to ramp up pressure on Iran. In doing so, it underestimates Iranian capabilities and, in effect, prepares for a highly risky military operation—one that could ultimately result in both a military and a media defeat for the US. “Even a tactical victory on the ground would probably result in a strategic failure for the United States,” Valterson maintains.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/ex-nato-insider-on-us-boots-on-the-ground-in-iran-the-only-real-winning-move-is-not-to-play-1123900164.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/iran-threatens-to-open-front-in-bab-el-mandeb-strait-to-counter-us---reports-1123897252.html

iran

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us pressure on iran, possible us ground operation against iran, iranian oil exports, iranian military assets, tactical victory, israeli air power