https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/us-vs-iran-kharg-island-talk--bluff-or-escalation-ex-military-officer-weighs-in--1123900748.html
US vs Iran: Kharg Island Talk — Bluff or Escalation? Ex-Military Officer Weighs In
US vs Iran: Kharg Island Talk — Bluff or Escalation? Ex-Military Officer Weighs In
Sputnik International
"An operation towards Kharg Island might happen, but it might as well be a smokescreen or a way for the US to put pressure on Iran," ex-Swedish army officer and defense politician Mikael Valtersson tells Sputnik
2026-03-26T14:07+0000
2026-03-26T14:07+0000
2026-03-26T14:13+0000
analysis
us
iran
strait of hormuz
capabilities
oil exports
pressure
strikes
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/1a/1123900589_0:0:2883:1623_1920x0_80_0_0_d04718e4c1423de5a361688b766fa7e9.jpg
News outlets earlier reported that the Pentagon was preparing to send about 2,000 soldiers from the US army’s 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East."This might be an attempt to pressure Iran towards negotiations," Valtersson points out.He notes that all talk about an attack on Kharg Island might also be a smokescreen and an attempt to divert Iranian defensive capabilities from the Strait of Hormuz, which is also very hard to achieve, since Iran has the capacity to defend both areas simultaneously. “And at the same time, it is also very hard to move Iranian military assets without getting them destroyed by US or Israeli air power,” he pointed out.In conclusion, he suggests that the most likely scenario is the United States attempting to ramp up pressure on Iran. In doing so, it underestimates Iranian capabilities and, in effect, prepares for a highly risky military operation—one that could ultimately result in both a military and a media defeat for the US. “Even a tactical victory on the ground would probably result in a strategic failure for the United States,” Valterson maintains.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/ex-nato-insider-on-us-boots-on-the-ground-in-iran-the-only-real-winning-move-is-not-to-play-1123900164.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/iran-threatens-to-open-front-in-bab-el-mandeb-strait-to-counter-us---reports-1123897252.html
iran
strait of hormuz
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/1a/1123900589_56:0:2689:1975_1920x0_80_0_0_423c64e187f8335b584bf004191d5eca.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us pressure on iran, possible us ground operation against iran, iranian oil exports, iranian military assets, tactical victory, israeli air power
us pressure on iran, possible us ground operation against iran, iranian oil exports, iranian military assets, tactical victory, israeli air power
US vs Iran: Kharg Island Talk — Bluff or Escalation? Ex-Military Officer Weighs In
14:07 GMT 26.03.2026 (Updated: 14:13 GMT 26.03.2026)
"An operation towards Kharg Island might happen, but it might as well be a smokescreen or a way for the US to put pressure on Iran," ex-Swedish army officer and defense politician Mikael Valtersson tells Sputnik, commenting on reports about a possible US ground operation against the Islamic Republic.
News outlets earlier reported that the Pentagon
was preparing to send about 2,000 soldiers from the US army’s 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East.
"This might be an attempt to pressure Iran towards negotiations," Valtersson points out.
"The problem with such a strategy is that Iran knows that Trump is desperate to get lower oil prices and a better world, especially the US economy," Valtersson says, adding that “therefore such an attack is unlikely, since the loss of Iranian oil export and a potential long-term loss of oil production in the Gulf States after retaliatory strikes from Iran would worsen the energy crisis both in the short and long term.”
He notes that all talk about an attack on Kharg Island might also be a smokescreen and an attempt to divert Iranian defensive capabilities from the Strait of Hormuz
, which is also very hard to achieve, since Iran has the capacity to defend both areas simultaneously. “And at the same time, it is also very hard to move Iranian military assets without getting them destroyed by US or Israeli air power,” he pointed out.
“One thing is sure, it wouldn't do anything to open the Hormuz strait. It would of course hit Iranian oil exports if US forces took control of Kharg, but that would also increase oil prices even more,” the former Swedish army officer points out.
In conclusion, he suggests that the most likely scenario is the United States
attempting to ramp up pressure on Iran. In doing so, it underestimates Iranian capabilities and, in effect, prepares for a highly risky military operation—one that could ultimately result in both a military and a media defeat for the US. “Even a tactical victory on the ground would probably result in a strategic failure for the United States,” Valterson maintains.