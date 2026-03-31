https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/hegseths-broker-sought-defense-fund-before-iran-attack--report-1123923449.html

Hegseth's Broker Sought Defense Fund before Iran Attack — Report

Hegseth's Broker Sought Defense Fund before Iran Attack — Report

Sputnik International

Pete Hegseth's Morgan Stanley broker contacted BlackRock in February about a multimillion-dollar investment in a defense ETF — shortly before the US launched strikes on Iran, the Financial Times reported.

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Pete Hegseth's broker contacted BlackRock about a multimillion-dollar investment in a defense ETF in February. The Financial Times reported that this was shortly before the US launched strikes on Iran.According to the report, the investment did not go through because the fund was not yet available to Morgan Stanley clients.Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell called the story "entirely false and fabricated" and demanded a retraction.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250425/us-defense-secretary-hegseth-fears-dismissal-amid-pentagon-leaks-scandal---report-1121932344.html

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