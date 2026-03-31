International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/hegseths-broker-sought-defense-fund-before-iran-attack--report-1123923449.html
Hegseth's Broker Sought Defense Fund before Iran Attack — Report
Hegseth's Broker Sought Defense Fund before Iran Attack — Report
Sputnik International
Pete Hegseth's Morgan Stanley broker contacted BlackRock in February about a multimillion-dollar investment in a defense ETF — shortly before the US launched strikes on Iran, the Financial Times reported.
2026-03-31T03:59+0000
2026-03-31T04:50+0000
us-israel war on iran
us
israel
iran
insider trading
peter hegseth
morgan stanley
blackrock
financial times
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/16/1122318198_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_888b05b0087ffb1016fc8737cb4ce8cd.jpg
Pete Hegseth's broker contacted BlackRock about a multimillion-dollar investment in a defense ETF in February. The Financial Times reported that this was shortly before the US launched strikes on Iran.According to the report, the investment did not go through because the fund was not yet available to Morgan Stanley clients.Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell called the story "entirely false and fabricated" and demanded a retraction.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250425/us-defense-secretary-hegseth-fears-dismissal-amid-pentagon-leaks-scandal---report-1121932344.html
israel
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/16/1122318198_80:0:2811:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_403d9bb91e5b68afb082657ef54f9ffa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us insider trading, pete hegseth investment, iran-us war, us-iran war, us profits from war, trump pro-war cabinet
us insider trading, pete hegseth investment, iran-us war, us-iran war, us profits from war, trump pro-war cabinet

Hegseth's Broker Sought Defense Fund before Iran Attack — Report

03:59 GMT 31.03.2026 (Updated: 04:50 GMT 31.03.2026)
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonUS Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a news conference at the Pentagon in Washington, Sunday, June 22, 2025.
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a news conference at the Pentagon in Washington, Sunday, June 22, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.03.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
Pete Hegseth's Morgan Stanley broker contacted BlackRock in February about a multimillion-dollar investment in a defense ETF — shortly before the US launched strikes on Iran, the Financial Times reported.
Pete Hegseth's broker contacted BlackRock about a multimillion-dollar investment in a defense ETF in February. The Financial Times reported that this was shortly before the US launched strikes on Iran.
According to the report, the investment did not go through because the fund was not yet available to Morgan Stanley clients.
Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell called the story "entirely false and fabricated" and demanded a retraction.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a meeting with El Salvador's Minister of National Defense Rene Merino Monroy at the Pentagon, Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.04.2025
Americas
US Defense Secretary Hegseth Fears Dismissal Amid Pentagon Leaks Scandal - Report
25 April 2025, 14:27 GMT
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.

The escalation around Iran has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for deliveries of oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the global market, driving up fuel prices.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала