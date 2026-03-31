https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/hegseths-broker-sought-defense-fund-before-iran-attack--report-1123923449.html
Hegseth's Broker Sought Defense Fund before Iran Attack — Report
Hegseth's Broker Sought Defense Fund before Iran Attack — Report
Sputnik International
Pete Hegseth's Morgan Stanley broker contacted BlackRock in February about a multimillion-dollar investment in a defense ETF — shortly before the US launched strikes on Iran, the Financial Times reported.
2026-03-31T03:59+0000
2026-03-31T03:59+0000
2026-03-31T04:50+0000
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Pete Hegseth's broker contacted BlackRock about a multimillion-dollar investment in a defense ETF in February. The Financial Times reported that this was shortly before the US launched strikes on Iran.According to the report, the investment did not go through because the fund was not yet available to Morgan Stanley clients.Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell called the story "entirely false and fabricated" and demanded a retraction.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250425/us-defense-secretary-hegseth-fears-dismissal-amid-pentagon-leaks-scandal---report-1121932344.html
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Hegseth's Broker Sought Defense Fund before Iran Attack — Report
03:59 GMT 31.03.2026 (Updated: 04:50 GMT 31.03.2026)
Pete Hegseth's Morgan Stanley broker contacted BlackRock in February about a multimillion-dollar investment in a defense ETF — shortly before the US launched strikes on Iran, the Financial Times reported.
Pete Hegseth's broker contacted BlackRock about a multimillion-dollar investment in a defense ETF in February. The Financial Times reported that this was shortly before the US launched strikes on Iran.
According to the report, the investment did not go through because the fund was not yet available to Morgan Stanley clients.
Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell called the story "entirely false and fabricated" and demanded a retraction.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
The escalation around Iran has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for deliveries of oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the global market, driving up fuel prices.