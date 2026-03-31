https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/if-eu-states-give-kiev-airspace-to-try-attack-russia-will-take-measures---kremlin-1123924759.html
If EU States Give Ukraine Airspace to Try Attack, Russia Will Take Measures - Kremlin
If EU States Give Ukraine Airspace to Try Attack, Russia Will Take Measures - Kremlin
Sputnik International
If EU countries really give Ukraine airspace to try to attack Russia, Russia will be obliged to take appropriate measures, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
2026-03-31T10:29+0000
2026-03-31T10:29+0000
2026-03-31T10:37+0000
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"Of course, we believe that if this is the case — the provision of airspace for hostile terrorist activities against Russia — then this will oblige us to draw the appropriate conclusion and take appropriate measures," Peskov told reporters, answering a question about how the Kremlin views what EU countries could provide Ukraine airspace for attempts to attack Russia with drones.On Ukraine's Drone Attacks The Russian military is carefully analyzing the situation with Ukraine's attempts to attack Russian regions with drones and making relevant proposals, Peskov said.Intense efforts are underway to protect critical infrastructure from Ukraine's terrorist attacks, the official said, adding that all critical transport infrastructure facilities in Russia are being protected and necessary measures are being taken.On Easter Truce With Ukraine Russia did not see a clearly formulated proposal for an Easter truce in Volodymyr Zelensky's words, Peskov said.Zelensky must take responsibility and make decisions so that Russia and Ukraine reach peace, not just a truce, Peskov said.Other Statements:A conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel is not currently scheduled, but it can be quickly arranged if necessary, Peskov said.Russia is in constant contact with Cuba at the working level and will continue constant dialogue with Cuban friends, the official addded.Peskov also called on Tuesday the telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi substantive.Earlier in the day, the Kremlin said that the presidents held a telephone conversation.The conversation mainly focused on the events in the Middle East, the spokesman added.
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If EU States Give Ukraine Airspace to Try Attack, Russia Will Take Measures - Kremlin
10:29 GMT 31.03.2026 (Updated: 10:37 GMT 31.03.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - If EU countries really give Ukraine airspace to try to attack Russia, Russia will be obliged to take appropriate measures, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"Of course, we believe that if this is the case — the provision of airspace for hostile terrorist activities against Russia — then this will oblige us to draw the appropriate conclusion and take appropriate measures," Peskov told reporters, answering a question about how the Kremlin views what EU countries could provide Ukraine airspace for attempts to attack Russia with drones.
On Ukraine's Drone Attacks
The Russian military is carefully analyzing the situation with Ukraine's attempts to attack Russian regions with drones and making relevant proposals, Peskov said.
"The main thing here [in the issue of drone attacks by Ukraine] is how our military analyzes the situation, and they are carefully monitoring and analyzing it, and making relevant proposals that are then considered," Peskov told reporters, calling Ukraine's attempts hostile terrorist activities against Russia.
Intense efforts are underway to protect critical infrastructure from Ukraine's terrorist attacks, the official said, adding that all critical transport infrastructure facilities in Russia are being protected and necessary measures are being taken.
On Easter Truce With Ukraine
Russia did not see a clearly formulated proposal for an Easter truce in Volodymyr Zelensky's words, Peskov said.
On Monday, Zelensky said that Ukraine, which had previously violated the Easter truce, was ready for an Easter ceasefire this year.
"From Zelensky's statements that we have read, we have not seen a clearly formulated proposal for an Easter truce. As always, he talked about his willingness and desire to agree to a truce, even if it was Easter. That is what president Zelensky was talking about," Peskov told reporters.
Zelensky must take responsibility and make decisions so that Russia and Ukraine reach peace, not just a truce, Peskov said.
"It is clear that the Ukraine regime desperately needs a truce, any truce, because the dynamics on the fronts, which, by the way, is being monitored not only by our specialists, but also by foreign ones, indicates that Russian troops are moving forward somewhere faster, somewhere slower, but along the entire front line," Peskov explained, adding that the advance of Russian troops shows that over time Ukraine will have to make decision on peace at a higher price.
A conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel is not currently scheduled, but it can be quickly arranged if necessary, Peskov said.
On Monday, the Russian Transport Ministry said that the Russian Anatoly Kolodkin tanker carrying 100,000 tonnes of crude oil as humanitarian aid had arrived in Cuba and was awaiting unloading at the port of Matanzas.
"No contacts have been scheduled at the highest level yet. If necessary, it can be arranged very quickly," Peskov told reporters.
Russia is in constant contact with Cuba at the working level and will continue constant dialogue with Cuban friends, the official addded.
Peskov also called on Tuesday the telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi substantive.
Earlier in the day, the Kremlin said that the presidents held a telephone conversation.
"It was a substantive conversation," Peskov told reporters.
The conversation mainly focused on the events in the Middle East, the spokesman added.
"The topic, the main topic of discussion between the two heads of state, is quite clear: events in the Middle East, the consequences of these events in terms of global destabilization, and what can be done to facilitate a peaceful settlement," Peskov said.