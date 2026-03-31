https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/if-eu-states-give-kiev-airspace-to-try-attack-russia-will-take-measures---kremlin-1123924759.html

If EU States Give Ukraine Airspace to Try Attack, Russia Will Take Measures - Kremlin

If EU States Give Ukraine Airspace to Try Attack, Russia Will Take Measures - Kremlin

Sputnik International

If EU countries really give Ukraine airspace to try to attack Russia, Russia will be obliged to take appropriate measures, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

2026-03-31T10:29+0000

2026-03-31T10:29+0000

2026-03-31T10:37+0000

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"Of course, we believe that if this is the case — the provision of airspace for hostile terrorist activities against Russia — then this will oblige us to draw the appropriate conclusion and take appropriate measures," Peskov told reporters, answering a question about how the Kremlin views what EU countries could provide Ukraine airspace for attempts to attack Russia with drones.On Ukraine's Drone Attacks The Russian military is carefully analyzing the situation with Ukraine's attempts to attack Russian regions with drones and making relevant proposals, Peskov said.Intense efforts are underway to protect critical infrastructure from Ukraine's terrorist attacks, the official said, adding that all critical transport infrastructure facilities in Russia are being protected and necessary measures are being taken.On Easter Truce With Ukraine Russia did not see a clearly formulated proposal for an Easter truce in Volodymyr Zelensky's words, Peskov said.Zelensky must take responsibility and make decisions so that Russia and Ukraine reach peace, not just a truce, Peskov said.Other Statements:A conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel is not currently scheduled, but it can be quickly arranged if necessary, Peskov said.Russia is in constant contact with Cuba at the working level and will continue constant dialogue with Cuban friends, the official addded.Peskov also called on Tuesday the telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi substantive.Earlier in the day, the Kremlin said that the presidents held a telephone conversation.The conversation mainly focused on the events in the Middle East, the spokesman added.

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