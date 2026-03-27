https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/us-obviously-seeking-to-take-control-of-intl-energy-infrastructure---kremlin-1123904262.html

US Seeks Control Over Global Energy Infrastructure - Kremlin

US Seeks Control Over Global Energy Infrastructure - Kremlin

Sputnik International

It is obvious that the United States is seeking to take control of the international energy infrastructure, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

2026-03-27T09:48+0000

2026-03-27T09:48+0000

2026-03-27T12:44+0000

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"The fact that the United States tends to take control of the international energy infrastructure is obvious," Peskov said, answering a question about the Kremlin's position regarding the desire of the United States to solely manage the gas pipeline.Earlier this week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with France TV that the United States was talking about its desire to take over Russia's Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. Broad opportunities for cooperation between Russia and the United States remain on the agenda, but Washington is indexing solutions to the situation around Ukraine, Dmitry Peskov said.Last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia and the United States could consider working together to produce aluminum in the Krasnoyarsk Territory and extract rare earth metals in Donbass.The topic of economic projects with the US, including the extraction of rare earth metals in Donbass, was not discussed at Putin's private meeting with businesses, the official said."We believe that this is wrong, that our interests are suffering. And not only our interests, but also the interests of American companies. Because we are wasting time, and American companies, just like our companies, are missing out on the profits they could already be making. But the topic remains. This topic is eternal, we have many opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation," Peskov said.Russia remains a reliable guarantor of energy security around the world, Dmitry Peskov said.Russia also remains a reliable energy transit country, Peskov added.Kiev continues to engage in energy blackmail, which affects the interests of companies from Russia, the United States and Kazakhstan, Dmitry Peskov said."In fact, Kiev is engaged in energy blackmail and continues to be engaged in it, which affects the interests of our company, American companies, and Kazakhstani companies," Peskov told reporters.Additionally, Kiev is not abandoning attempts to disable the CPC energy route, the official said.Dmitry Peskov denied reports that Russia was allegedly discussing limiting oil supplies through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) as a lever of pressure on the United States.The Kremlin does not have details of the alleged negotiations between the United States and Iran, Dmitry Peskov said."We do not know the details of those negotiations [between the United States and Iran], which, as it was reported, are underway," Peskov told reporters.If the cessation of hostilities between the United States and Iran is being discussed, then this can only be welcomed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/almost-all-southeast-asian-countries-turn-to-russia-for-energy-supplies---energy-ministry-1123892502.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/first-negotiations-between-russian-us-lawmakers-in-washington-excellent---russian-official-1123901848.html

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