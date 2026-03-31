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Iranian FM Calls Arab Nations to 'Eject US Forces'
Iranian FM Calls Arab Nations to 'Eject US Forces'
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Abbas Araghchi addressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, calling to eject US forces.
2026-03-31T03:46+0000
2026-03-31T04:46+0000
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Iranian foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi addressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reassuring Iranian strikes only target "enemy aggressors".On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260330/us-troop-surge-in-the-middle-east-symbolic-doesnt-mean-full-ground-assault-on-iran--expert-1123922703.html
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Iranian FM Calls Arab Nations to 'Eject US Forces'

03:46 GMT 31.03.2026 (Updated: 04:46 GMT 31.03.2026)
© Ramil SitdikovIranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi looks on during a joint news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at Zinaida Morozova's Mansion in Moscow, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025. (Ramil Sitdikov/Pool Photo via AP)
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi looks on during a joint news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at Zinaida Morozova's Mansion in Moscow, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025. (Ramil Sitdikov/Pool Photo via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.03.2026
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Abbas Araghchi addressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, calling to eject US forces.
Iranian foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi addressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reassuring Iranian strikes only target "enemy aggressors".
"Our operations are aimed at enemy aggressors who have no respect for Arabs or Iranians, nor can provide any security. Just look at what we did to their aerial command. High time to eject US forces," he wrote on X.
FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2021, file photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, soldiers, assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, prepare to board a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. A State Department report says the department failed to do enough contingency planning before the collapse of the U.S.-backed government in Afghanistan. The review repeatedly blames the administration of former President Donald Trump for not doing enough planning or processing of visas after beginning the withdrawal. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2026
Analysis
US Troop Surge in the Middle East ‘Symbolic,’ Doesn’t Mean Full Ground Assault on Iran — Expert
Yesterday, 18:17 GMT
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.

The escalation around Iran has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for deliveries of oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the global market, driving up fuel prices.

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