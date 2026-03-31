https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/iranian-fm-calls-arab-nations-to-eject-us-forces-1123923304.html
Iranian FM Calls Arab Nations to 'Eject US Forces'
Iranian FM Calls Arab Nations to 'Eject US Forces'
Sputnik International
Abbas Araghchi addressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, calling to eject US forces.
2026-03-31T03:46+0000
2026-03-31T03:46+0000
2026-03-31T04:46+0000
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Iranian foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi addressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reassuring Iranian strikes only target "enemy aggressors".On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260330/us-troop-surge-in-the-middle-east-symbolic-doesnt-mean-full-ground-assault-on-iran--expert-1123922703.html
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iran-us war, iran attacks gulf states, iran attacks us bases, us bases in the middle east, iran-saudi arabia relations
Iranian FM Calls Arab Nations to 'Eject US Forces'
03:46 GMT 31.03.2026 (Updated: 04:46 GMT 31.03.2026)
Abbas Araghchi addressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, calling to eject US forces.
Iranian foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi addressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reassuring Iranian strikes only target "enemy aggressors".
"Our operations are aimed at enemy aggressors who have no respect for Arabs or Iranians, nor can provide any security. Just look at what we did to their aerial command. High time to eject US forces," he wrote on X.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
The escalation around Iran has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for deliveries of oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the global market, driving up fuel prices.