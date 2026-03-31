https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/iranian-fm-calls-arab-nations-to-eject-us-forces-1123923304.html

Iranian FM Calls Arab Nations to 'Eject US Forces'

Iranian FM Calls Arab Nations to 'Eject US Forces'

Sputnik International

Abbas Araghchi addressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, calling to eject US forces.

2026-03-31T03:46+0000

2026-03-31T03:46+0000

2026-03-31T04:46+0000

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Iranian foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi addressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reassuring Iranian strikes only target "enemy aggressors".On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260330/us-troop-surge-in-the-middle-east-symbolic-doesnt-mean-full-ground-assault-on-iran--expert-1123922703.html

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