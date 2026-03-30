US Troop Surge in the Middle East ‘Symbolic,’ Doesn’t Mean Full Ground Assault on Iran — Expert
© AP Photo / Senior Airman Taylor CrulFILE - In this Aug. 30, 2021, file photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, soldiers, assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, prepare to board a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. A State Department report says the department failed to do enough contingency planning before the collapse of the U.S.-backed government in Afghanistan. The review repeatedly blames the administration of former President Donald Trump for not doing enough planning or processing of visas after beginning the withdrawal.
© AP Photo / Senior Airman Taylor Crul
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The US has amassed over 50,000 troops in the Middle East — roughly 10,000 more than usual, the New York Times reports. Would it be enough for a ground operation in Iran?
"A true ground assault would see a far more powerful troop mobilization and build-up in the area," Matthew Crosston, professor of national security at Bowie State University, tells Sputnik.
"Thus, you must conclude this troop increase is not tied to an impending ground offensive," he adds.
The 50,000+ troops currently amassed in the region are a far cry from the 250,000-strong force deployed by the US at the beginning of the war with Iraq.
An increase of 10,000 troops appears "symbolic" and is usually meant to show readiness in case the conflict gets worse or sudden decisions are needed, according to the pundit.
US Special Operations forces, including Army Rangers and Navy SEALs, have not yet been assigned specific missions, the New York Times reports.
Three scenarios are reportedly on the table:
Safeguarding the Strait of Hormuz
Seizing Kharg Island — Iran's oil hub in the Persian Gulf
Removing Iran's highly enriched uranium at the Isfahan nuclear site