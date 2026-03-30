https://sputnikglobe.com/20260330/us-troop-surge-in-the-middle-east-symbolic-doesnt-mean-full-ground-assault-on-iran--expert-1123922703.html

US Troop Surge in the Middle East ‘Symbolic,’ Doesn’t Mean Full Ground Assault on Iran — Expert

US Troop Surge in the Middle East ‘Symbolic,’ Doesn’t Mean Full Ground Assault on Iran — Expert

Sputnik International

The US has amassed over 50,000 troops in the Middle East — roughly 10,000 more than usual, the New York Times reports. Would it be enough for a ground operation in Iran?

2026-03-30T18:17+0000

2026-03-30T18:17+0000

2026-03-30T18:17+0000

analysis

military & intelligence

iraq

persian gulf

army rangers

navy

us

opinion

middle east

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/02/1113869148_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a87222bd810d238d0173fd87f1e83412.jpg

"A true ground assault would see a far more powerful troop mobilization and build-up in the area," Matthew Crosston, professor of national security at Bowie State University, tells Sputnik. The 50,000+ troops currently amassed in the region are a far cry from the 250,000-strong force deployed by the US at the beginning of the war with Iraq. An increase of 10,000 troops appears "symbolic" and is usually meant to show readiness in case the conflict gets worse or sudden decisions are needed, according to the pundit. US Special Operations forces, including Army Rangers and Navy SEALs, have not yet been assigned specific missions, the New York Times reports. Three scenarios are reportedly on the table:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260330/come-and-take-it-deadly-trap-awaits-us-forces-on-kharg-island-1123921734.html

iraq

persian gulf

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

kharg island, the strait of hormuz, iran war, us ground operation in iran, us has amassed over 50,000 troops in the middle east, army rangers, navy seals, enriched uranium at isfahan