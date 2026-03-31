No Talks Between US and Iran Are Taking Place – Iran's FM

No negotiations are taking place - merely an exchange of messages, either direct or through intermediaries No negotiations are taking place - merely an exchange of messages, either direct or through intermediaries

The messages include warnings and opinions on certain matters, transmitted via regional channels The messages include warnings and opinions on certain matters, transmitted via regional channels

Iran will not agree to a ceasefire, seeking instead to end the war in the region completely Iran will not agree to a ceasefire, seeking instead to end the war in the region completely

The Strait of Hormuz is closed only for the countries who wage war against Iran. All measures have been taken to ensure safe passage of friendly nations’ ships through the strait The Strait of Hormuz is closed only for the countries who wage war against Iran. All measures have been taken to ensure safe passage of friendly nations’ ships through the strait