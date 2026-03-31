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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/no-talks-between-us-and-iran-are-taking-place-irans-fm-1123926926.html
No Talks Between US and Iran Are Taking Place – Iran's FM
No Talks Between US and Iran Are Taking Place – Iran's FM
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As the US keeps issuing statements about the talks with Iran, Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi declared the following
2026-03-31T18:59+0000
2026-03-31T18:59+0000
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No Talks Between US and Iran Are Taking Place – Iran's FM

18:59 GMT 31.03.2026
© AP Photo / Alexander KazakovIranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stands waiting to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for the talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 23, 2025
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stands waiting to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for the talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 23, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.03.2026
© AP Photo / Alexander Kazakov
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As the US keeps issuing statements about the talks with Iran, Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi declared the following:
No negotiations are taking place - merely an exchange of messages, either direct or through intermediaries
The messages include warnings and opinions on certain matters, transmitted via regional channels
Iran will not agree to a ceasefire, seeking instead to end the war in the region completely
The Strait of Hormuz is closed only for the countries who wage war against Iran. All measures have been taken to ensure safe passage of friendly nations’ ships through the strait
Iran stands ready to repel any ground invasion
President Donald Trump attends a joint news conference with Ukraine's Zelensky - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Says US Operation Against Iran Will Not Last Too Much Longer
15:59 GMT
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