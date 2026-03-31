https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/trump-says-us-operation-against-iran-will-not-last-too-much-longer-1123926621.html

Trump Says US Operation Against Iran Will Not Last Too Much Longer

Trump Says US Operation Against Iran Will Not Last Too Much Longer

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the military operation against Iran will not last too much longer.

2026-03-31T15:59+0000

2026-03-31T15:59+0000

2026-03-31T15:59+0000

us-israel war on iran

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jd vance

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"We're not going to be there too much longer. We're obliterating the s–t out of them right now, it's a total obliteration," Trump said in an interview with the New York Post. The US still has "more work" to do to counter Iran's offensive capabilities, Trump added.Trump said that he believes the Strait of Hormuz would automatically open after the end of the military operation against Iran.Trump also declined to disclose whether he intends to dispatch a diplomatic delegation, including Special Envoy Steve Witkoff or Vice President JD Vance for negotiations with Iran.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/us-will-not-provide-aid-to-protect-those-that-refused-to-support-iran-operation---trump-1123925657.html

iran

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