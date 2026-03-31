https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/trump-says-us-operation-against-iran-will-not-last-too-much-longer-1123926621.html
Trump Says US Operation Against Iran Will Not Last Too Much Longer
Trump Says US Operation Against Iran Will Not Last Too Much Longer
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the military operation against Iran will not last too much longer.
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"We're not going to be there too much longer. We're obliterating the s–t out of them right now, it's a total obliteration," Trump said in an interview with the New York Post. The US still has "more work" to do to counter Iran's offensive capabilities, Trump added.Trump said that he believes the Strait of Hormuz would automatically open after the end of the military operation against Iran.Trump also declined to disclose whether he intends to dispatch a diplomatic delegation, including Special Envoy Steve Witkoff or Vice President JD Vance for negotiations with Iran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/us-will-not-provide-aid-to-protect-those-that-refused-to-support-iran-operation---trump-1123925657.html
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Trump Says US Operation Against Iran Will Not Last Too Much Longer
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the military operation against Iran will not last too much longer.
"We're not going to be there too much longer. We're obliterating the s–t out of them right now, it's a total obliteration," Trump said in an interview with the New York Post.
The US still has "more work" to do to counter Iran's offensive capabilities, Trump added.
Trump said that he believes the Strait of Hormuz would automatically open after the end of the military operation against Iran.
"Well, I think it’ll automatically open, but my attitude is, I’ve obliterated the country. They have no strength left, and let the countries that are using the strait, let them go and open it … because I would imagine whoever’s controlling the oil will be very happy to open the strait," Trump said.
Trump also declined to disclose whether he intends to dispatch a diplomatic delegation, including Special Envoy Steve Witkoff or Vice President JD Vance for negotiations with Iran.
"I don't want to say that," Trump told the New York Post on the prospects of sending them to Pakistan or another country for talks with the Islamic Republic. "I can't talk to you about this stuff, all of it. Okay? I just can't talk to you. It's so ridiculous, right? What do you want me to give, my strategy? Do you want me to give you my strategy?"