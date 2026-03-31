https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/poland-refuses-to-hand-over-patriot-systems-to-us---defense-minister-1123924327.html
Poland Refuses to Hand Over Patriot Systems to US - Defense Minister
Poland Refuses to Hand Over Patriot Systems to US - Defense Minister
Sputnik International
Poland does not intend to provide the US with its Patriot missile defense systems, Minister of National Defense of the Republic Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz stated.
2026-03-31T10:57+0000
2026-03-31T10:57+0000
2026-03-31T10:57+0000
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On Tuesday, the publication Rzeczpospolita reported that the US was demanding that Poland redeploy one of its two Patriots to the Middle East.The head of the Defense Ministry added that the US understands the Polish position.The remarks made by the head of the Defense Ministry were confirmed by Poland’s Deputy Minister of National Defense Cezary Tomczyk.On February 28, the US and Israel unleashed strikes on facilities inside Iran, including Tehran, with reports of destruction and civilian casualties. Iran is carrying out retaliatory strikes on Israeli soil and against US military facilities throughout the Middle East.
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Poland Refuses to Hand Over Patriot Systems to US - Defense Minister
Poland does not intend to provide the US with its Patriot missile defense systems, Minister of National Defense of the Republic Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz stated.
On Tuesday, the publication Rzeczpospolita reported that the US was demanding that Poland redeploy one of its two Patriots to the Middle East.
"Our Patriot batteries and their missiles are being used to protect Polish airspace and NATO's eastern flank. Nothing has changed in this regard, and we have no plans to redeploy them anywhere!" Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote on the social network X.
The head of the Defense Ministry added that the US understands the Polish position.
The remarks made by the head of the Defense Ministry were confirmed by Poland’s Deputy Minister of National Defense Cezary Tomczyk.
"Polish Patriots are staying in Poland. They have their own tasks in the country: the defense of Poland and NATO's eastern flank," the deputy minister wrote on X.
On February 28, the US and Israel unleashed strikes on facilities inside Iran, including Tehran, with reports of destruction and civilian casualties. Iran is carrying out retaliatory strikes on Israeli soil and against US military facilities throughout the Middle East.