https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/poland-refuses-to-hand-over-patriot-systems-to-us---defense-minister-1123924327.html

Poland Refuses to Hand Over Patriot Systems to US - Defense Minister

Poland Refuses to Hand Over Patriot Systems to US - Defense Minister

Sputnik International

Poland does not intend to provide the US with its Patriot missile defense systems, Minister of National Defense of the Republic Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz stated.

2026-03-31T10:57+0000

2026-03-31T10:57+0000

2026-03-31T10:57+0000

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wladyslaw kosiniak-kamysz

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On Tuesday, the publication Rzeczpospolita reported that the US was demanding that Poland redeploy one of its two Patriots to the Middle East.The head of the Defense Ministry added that the US understands the Polish position.The remarks made by the head of the Defense Ministry were confirmed by Poland’s Deputy Minister of National Defense Cezary Tomczyk.On February 28, the US and Israel unleashed strikes on facilities inside Iran, including Tehran, with reports of destruction and civilian casualties. Iran is carrying out retaliatory strikes on Israeli soil and against US military facilities throughout the Middle East.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260328/trumps-skepticism-shook-nato-iran-war-may-shatter-it-1123912696.html

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