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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/poland-refuses-to-hand-over-patriot-systems-to-us---defense-minister-1123924327.html
Poland Refuses to Hand Over Patriot Systems to US - Defense Minister
Poland Refuses to Hand Over Patriot Systems to US - Defense Minister
Sputnik International
Poland does not intend to provide the US with its Patriot missile defense systems, Minister of National Defense of the Republic Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz stated.
2026-03-31T10:57+0000
2026-03-31T10:57+0000
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On Tuesday, the publication Rzeczpospolita reported that the US was demanding that Poland redeploy one of its two Patriots to the Middle East.The head of the Defense Ministry added that the US understands the Polish position.The remarks made by the head of the Defense Ministry were confirmed by Poland’s Deputy Minister of National Defense Cezary Tomczyk.On February 28, the US and Israel unleashed strikes on facilities inside Iran, including Tehran, with reports of destruction and civilian casualties. Iran is carrying out retaliatory strikes on Israeli soil and against US military facilities throughout the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260328/trumps-skepticism-shook-nato-iran-war-may-shatter-it-1123912696.html
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poland us relations, poland patriot systems, us patriot systems in middle east

Poland Refuses to Hand Over Patriot Systems to US - Defense Minister

10:57 GMT 31.03.2026
© AP Photo / Czarek SokolowskiUS Patriot systems seen at a test range in Sochaczew, Poland, on Saturday, March 21, 2015.
US Patriot systems seen at a test range in Sochaczew, Poland, on Saturday, March 21, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.03.2026
© AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski
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Poland does not intend to provide the US with its Patriot missile defense systems, Minister of National Defense of the Republic Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz stated.
On Tuesday, the publication Rzeczpospolita reported that the US was demanding that Poland redeploy one of its two Patriots to the Middle East.
"Our Patriot batteries and their missiles are being used to protect Polish airspace and NATO's eastern flank. Nothing has changed in this regard, and we have no plans to redeploy them anywhere!" Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote on the social network X.
The head of the Defense Ministry added that the US understands the Polish position.
The remarks made by the head of the Defense Ministry were confirmed by Poland’s Deputy Minister of National Defense Cezary Tomczyk.

"Polish Patriots are staying in Poland. They have their own tasks in the country: the defense of Poland and NATO's eastern flank," the deputy minister wrote on X.

On February 28, the US and Israel unleashed strikes on facilities inside Iran, including Tehran, with reports of destruction and civilian casualties. Iran is carrying out retaliatory strikes on Israeli soil and against US military facilities throughout the Middle East.
President Donald Trump, center, speaks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, left, during a group photo of NATO heads of state and government at the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, June 25, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2026
Analysis
Trump’s Skepticism Shook NATO: Iran War May Shatter It
28 March, 15:02 GMT
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