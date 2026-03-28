https://sputnikglobe.com/20260328/trumps-skepticism-shook-nato-iran-war-may-shatter-it-1123912696.html

Trump’s Skepticism Shook NATO: Iran War May Shatter It

Trump’s Skepticism Shook NATO: Iran War May Shatter It

Sputnik International

The US president “essentially views NATO as an obsolete relic of the Cold War,” and allies’ refusal to help in Iran demonstrates that the US-European defense dynamic as it has existed since the late 1940s “is no longer necessary,” says Joe Siracusa, dean of Global Futures at Australia’s Curtin University.

2026-03-28T15:02+0000

2026-03-28T15:02+0000

2026-03-28T15:02+0000

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iran

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strait of hormuz

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Washington “wants NATO naval forces to clear the Strait of Hormuz, which is a nearly impossible task while active fighting is going on,” Siracusa explains. Not to mention the fact that Iran posed no “imminent threat” to the alliance, and the Europeans know it.In fact, all entering the conflict at this stage would do is put European nations in danger, not only jeopardizing the lives of their servicemen, but putting their cities in the crosshairs of Iran’s increasingly sophisticated long-range missiles, which Europe have no defense against.Without even joining, Europe is already suffering the consequences of Washington’s decisions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260328/iran-attacks-us-navy-support-ship-in-port-of-salalah-in-oman---military-command-1123912381.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/trump-says-iran-operation-was-test-for-nato-warns-us-will-remember-alliances-actions-1123901489.html

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will iran war end nato, could iran war end nato