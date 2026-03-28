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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260328/trumps-skepticism-shook-nato-iran-war-may-shatter-it-1123912696.html
Trump’s Skepticism Shook NATO: Iran War May Shatter It
Trump’s Skepticism Shook NATO: Iran War May Shatter It
Sputnik International
The US president “essentially views NATO as an obsolete relic of the Cold War,” and allies’ refusal to help in Iran demonstrates that the US-European defense dynamic as it has existed since the late 1940s “is no longer necessary,” says Joe Siracusa, dean of Global Futures at Australia’s Curtin University.
2026-03-28T15:02+0000
2026-03-28T15:02+0000
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Washington “wants NATO naval forces to clear the Strait of Hormuz, which is a nearly impossible task while active fighting is going on,” Siracusa explains. Not to mention the fact that Iran posed no “imminent threat” to the alliance, and the Europeans know it.In fact, all entering the conflict at this stage would do is put European nations in danger, not only jeopardizing the lives of their servicemen, but putting their cities in the crosshairs of Iran’s increasingly sophisticated long-range missiles, which Europe have no defense against.Without even joining, Europe is already suffering the consequences of Washington’s decisions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260328/iran-attacks-us-navy-support-ship-in-port-of-salalah-in-oman---military-command-1123912381.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/trump-says-iran-operation-was-test-for-nato-warns-us-will-remember-alliances-actions-1123901489.html
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Trump’s Skepticism Shook NATO: Iran War May Shatter It

15:02 GMT 28.03.2026
© AP Photo / Geert Vanden WijngaertPresident Donald Trump, center, speaks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, left, during a group photo of NATO heads of state and government at the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
President Donald Trump, center, speaks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, left, during a group photo of NATO heads of state and government at the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, June 25, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2026
© AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
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The US president “essentially views NATO as an obsolete relic of the Cold War,” and allies’ refusal to help in Iran demonstrates that the US-European defense dynamic as it has existed since the late 1940s “is no longer necessary,” says Joe Siracusa, dean of Global Futures at Australia’s Curtin University.
With the North Atlantic alliance losing its “primary purpose” of keeping “the Soviets out of Europe and…Germany in check” after 1991, the Iran crisis has introduced a new dimension, with the US “enter[ing] a war that is incredibly difficult to justify,” not bothering to notify its allies, and then “turn[ing] around asking for help once the situation starts to spiral.”
Washington “wants NATO naval forces to clear the Strait of Hormuz, which is a nearly impossible task while active fighting is going on,” Siracusa explains. Not to mention the fact that Iran posed no “imminent threat” to the alliance, and the Europeans know it.
In fact, all entering the conflict at this stage would do is put European nations in danger, not only jeopardizing the lives of their servicemen, but putting their cities in the crosshairs of Iran’s increasingly sophisticated long-range missiles, which Europe have no defense against.
Arman missile system with Sayyad-3 missiles in an Iranian Defense Ministry handout photo during an unveiling ceremony somewhere in Iran on February 17, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Attacks US Navy Support Ship in Port of Salalah in Oman - Military Command
14:45 GMT
“The simple reality is that if Europe gets involved in this war, it will likely trigger an Iranian retaliation that could be catastrophic,” Siracusa warns.
Without even joining, Europe is already suffering the consequences of Washington’s decisions.
“The Strait of Hormuz isn’t just about 20% of the world’s oil and gas; it’s a lifeline for petrochemicals, fertilizers and global shipping. If that artery is closed for any significant amount of time, Europe would suffer terribly,” Siracusa said, pointing out that fertilizer prices alone have already shot up as much as 50-60%.
US President Donald Trump - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Says Iran Operation Was 'Test' for NATO, Warns US Will Remember Alliance's Actions
26 March, 15:09 GMT
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