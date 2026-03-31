https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/putin-uae-leader-express-concern-about-deteriorating-situation-in-middle-east---kremlin-1123926777.html
Putin, UAE Leader Express Concern About Deteriorating Situation in Middle East - Kremlin
Putin, UAE Leader Express Concern About Deteriorating Situation in Middle East - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with his UAE counterpart, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during which they expressed serious concern about the degradation of the military-political situation in the Middle East and the death of people, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
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"During a telephone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed serious concern about the ongoing deterioration of the military-political situation in the Middle East, the loss of civilian lives, and the destruction of energy, industrial, and other civilian infrastructure," the Kremlin said in a statement. The leaders also emphasized the importance of early cessation of hostilities in the Middle East, the statement said, adding that the presidents noted a high level of cooperation and contacts between states that successfully develop.
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russia, uae, irran, us, israel, middle east, war, conflict, president, degradation, deterioration, kremlin
Putin, UAE Leader Express Concern About Deteriorating Situation in Middle East - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with his UAE counterpart, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during which they expressed serious concern about the degradation of the military-political situation in the Middle East and the death of people, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
"During a telephone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed serious concern about the ongoing deterioration of the military-political situation in the Middle East, the loss of civilian lives, and the destruction of energy, industrial, and other civilian infrastructure," the Kremlin said in a statement.
The leaders also emphasized the importance of early cessation of hostilities in the Middle East, the statement said, adding that the presidents noted a high level of cooperation and contacts between states that successfully develop.