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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/putin-uae-leader-express-concern-about-deteriorating-situation-in-middle-east---kremlin-1123926777.html
Putin, UAE Leader Express Concern About Deteriorating Situation in Middle East - Kremlin
Putin, UAE Leader Express Concern About Deteriorating Situation in Middle East - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with his UAE counterpart, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during which they expressed serious concern about the degradation of the military-political situation in the Middle East and the death of people, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
2026-03-31T16:57+0000
2026-03-31T16:57+0000
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"During a telephone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed serious concern about the ongoing deterioration of the military-political situation in the Middle East, the loss of civilian lives, and the destruction of energy, industrial, and other civilian infrastructure," the Kremlin said in a statement. The leaders also emphasized the importance of early cessation of hostilities in the Middle East, the statement said, adding that the presidents noted a high level of cooperation and contacts between states that successfully develop.
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Putin, UAE Leader Express Concern About Deteriorating Situation in Middle East - Kremlin

16:57 GMT 31.03.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin at talks with President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin at talks with President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the Kremlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.03.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with his UAE counterpart, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during which they expressed serious concern about the degradation of the military-political situation in the Middle East and the death of people, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
"During a telephone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed serious concern about the ongoing deterioration of the military-political situation in the Middle East, the loss of civilian lives, and the destruction of energy, industrial, and other civilian infrastructure," the Kremlin said in a statement.
The leaders also emphasized the importance of early cessation of hostilities in the Middle East, the statement said, adding that the presidents noted a high level of cooperation and contacts between states that successfully develop.
Lavrov at the General Meeting of the Russian International Affairs Council, March 31 - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.03.2026
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