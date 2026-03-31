Signs Pointing That Crisis in Persian Gulf Escalating Into Broader Conflict - Lavrov
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the mediabankLavrov at the General Meeting of the Russian International Affairs Council, March 31
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev/
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There are signs that the crisis in the Persian Gulf is escalating into a broader conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
Russia has noted an increase of military power in international affairs, the minister said.
"What we are witnessing now shows signs of escalating into an increasingly large-scale conflict, which some have already dubbed 'the new world war,'" Lavrov said at a General Meeting of the Russian Council on International Affairs.
Russia advocates the return of the US-Israeli conflict with Iran to a diplomatic track, Lavrov said, adding that Moscow is ready to provide mediation and other assistance to resolve the crisis in the Persian Gulf through diplomatic means.
The United States and Israel are trying to pit the Arab Gulf states against Iran, Lavrov said.
"The United States and Israel are trying to prevent normalization between Iran and its neighbors, and even to incite the members of the Gulf Cooperation Council against the Islamic Republic," Lavrov said at the General Meeting of the Russian International Affairs Council, adding that Russia will tougher seek international actors' compliance with international law.
Iran had no intentions to attack the US and Israel, the minister said, noting that those willing to control world resources were not interested in the normalization of Iran’s ties with the Gulf states.
On West
Western countries have come "in clinch" with the nations of the global majority that seek to overcome the inequality born out of the West's "irrepressible hegemonic ambitions," Lavrov said.
"Indeed, a situation is emerging in which the West, with its irrepressible hegemonic ambitions, has entered, as they say, into a clinch with the desire of the global majority to overcome existing challenges on the basis of equality and justice," Lavrov said at the General Meeting of the Russian International Affairs Council.
Those are precisely the principles of the UN Charter agreed upon following World War II, the top Russian diplomat added.
Lavrov also said that some countries have recently simply "lost their way" by proclaiming their rights to certain foreign territories.
"Some countries have lost their way and are already openly proclaiming their rights to certain territories, without bothering to provide any legal basis for their plans," Lavrov said at the General Meeting of the Russian International Affairs Council.
The world order is in the midst of a global realignment, which is expected to lead to the formation of a new, multipolar world, Lavrov said.
"We can say that we are in the midst of a restructuring of the global order, leading to the formation, we hope, of a stable and just multipolar world. But for now, this restructuring feels more like a disruption, in every sense of the word. Overall, however, the struggle for leadership positions in the new world is extremely serious - a life-and-death struggle," Lavrov said at the General Meeting of the Russian International Affairs Council.
This can be seen on an almost daily basis, Lavrov added, citing the conflicts that had taken place over the past few years.
On BRICS and SCO
The countries of BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) are facing aggressive counteraction from nations that "are accustomed to living like hegemos," Lavrov said.
"In fact, not only Russia and China, but also other BRICS and SCO states and all more or less independent centers of power and development are becoming the object of aggressive opposition from those who are accustomed to living at someone else’s expense and feeling like hegemons," Lavrov said at the General Meeting of the Russian International Affairs Council.
The SCO was founded in 2001. It is made up of Belarus, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Armenia, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Cambodia, Egypt, Kuwait, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates are its partner states.
BRICS includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Iran, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia. Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam have been cooperating with the bloc as partners.
On Russia-West Relations
Russia is leaving the door open for negotiations with the West, but they must put aside their whims and build relations on a mutually beneficial basis, Lavrov said.
"Relations with the West… are experiencing a severe crisis. The most important thing here is to firmly defend our national interests. Yes, by keeping the door open for dialogue and possible agreements. But, firstly, on a strictly equal and mutually beneficial basis. Secondly, the door is open, and it is for those who want to come, putting aside their whims, and who want to say something coherent about what is being proposed to us," Lavrov said at the General Meeting of the Russian International Affairs Council.