https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/signs-pointing-that-crisis-in-persian-gulf-escalating-into-broader-conflict---lavrov--1123925303.html

Signs Pointing That Crisis in Persian Gulf Escalating Into Broader Conflict - Lavrov

Signs Pointing That Crisis in Persian Gulf Escalating Into Broader Conflict - Lavrov

Sputnik International

There are signs that the crisis in the Persian Gulf is escalating into a broader conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

2026-03-31T10:47+0000

2026-03-31T10:47+0000

2026-03-31T10:47+0000

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sergey lavrov

russia

persian gulf

russian foreign ministry

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Russia has noted an increase of military power in international affairs, the minister said. Russia advocates the return of the US-Israeli conflict with Iran to a diplomatic track, Lavrov said, adding that Moscow is ready to provide mediation and other assistance to resolve the crisis in the Persian Gulf through diplomatic means.The United States and Israel are trying to pit the Arab Gulf states against Iran, Lavrov said.Iran had no intentions to attack the US and Israel, the minister said, noting that those willing to control world resources were not interested in the normalization of Iran’s ties with the Gulf states.On WestWestern countries have come "in clinch" with the nations of the global majority that seek to overcome the inequality born out of the West's "irrepressible hegemonic ambitions," Lavrov said.Those are precisely the principles of the UN Charter agreed upon following World War II, the top Russian diplomat added.Lavrov also said that some countries have recently simply "lost their way" by proclaiming their rights to certain foreign territories.The world order is in the midst of a global realignment, which is expected to lead to the formation of a new, multipolar world, Lavrov said.This can be seen on an almost daily basis, Lavrov added, citing the conflicts that had taken place over the past few years.On BRICS and SCOThe countries of BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) are facing aggressive counteraction from nations that "are accustomed to living like hegemos," Lavrov said.BRICS includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Iran, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia. Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam have been cooperating with the bloc as partners.On Russia-West RelationsRussia is leaving the door open for negotiations with the West, but they must put aside their whims and build relations on a mutually beneficial basis, Lavrov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260330/lavrov-discusses-with-foreign-ministers-of-persian-gulf-countries-escalation-in-region-1123922073.html

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russia, iran, us, israel, lavrov, west, conflict, war, foreign minister, persian gulf, escalation, russian foreign ministry