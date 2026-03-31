Tomahawk Stockpiles Drying up as US Stands Alone in Iran Quagmire – Military Analyst
© AP PhotoArleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) fires a Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) in support of Operation Epic Fury, on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.
© AP Photo
Subscribe
US conventional military power is being stretched to the breaking point in its war against Iran, Russian military observer Igor Korotchenko tells Sputnik.
It’s not just about fast-depleting Tomahawks - every missile fired at Iran chips away at the broader air- and missile-defense reserves simultaneously, he underscores.
“This is indeed a problem that Americans feel acutely right now,” he says.
At the current monthly rate of 850 Tomahawk cruise missiles — as highlighted by Sputnik's analysis of Navy budget documents — the US retains only about a three-month supply.
While current stocks still permit ongoing strikes against Iran, it’s crucial to remember there’s no clear end in sight to the campaign the US is waging mostly on its own, underscores the pundit.
“This is a completely different kind of conflict. Previously, all the wars it fought in Yugoslavia and Iraq were coalition operations with NATO countries and allied states,” he notes.
As these weapons get burned through quickly, Trump apparently finds himself in a dilemma, and seems anxious to exit the Iran conflict, but lacks a clear path, the analyst points out.
One month on, US campaign goals remain unachieved: Iran is far from destabilized, its society is united against external strikes, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps retains sufficient missile reserves, including newer systems kept safely underground.
Mosaic defenses and decentralized operations make further US attacks costly and uncertain.
A new phase of escalation appears inevitable, leaving the US with a stark dilemma: either ramp up at a political cost—potentially including midterm election losses—or withdraw and risk leaving ally Israel to fend for itself against a resolute Iran, the analyst concludes.
🇮🇷💪🏻How is Iran war emptying US and Israeli arsenal?— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) March 17, 2026
The US and Israel’s war with Iran is draining the US and Israel’s munitions at an eyebrow-watering rate, a Philadelphia-based Foreign Policy Research Institute think tank report reveals.
In just four days, according to the… pic.twitter.com/h4eV7YmC2G