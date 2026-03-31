https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/tomahawk-stockpiles-drying-up-as-us-stands-alone-in-iran-quagmire--military-analyst-1123926040.html

Tomahawk Stockpiles Drying up as US Stands Alone in Iran Quagmire – Military Analyst

Tomahawk Stockpiles Drying up as US Stands Alone in Iran Quagmire – Military Analyst

Sputnik International

US conventional military power is being stretched to the breaking point in its war against Iran, Russian military observer Igor Korotchenko tells Sputnik.

2026-03-31T14:27+0000

2026-03-31T14:27+0000

2026-03-31T14:27+0000

analysis

military & intelligence

us

iran

tomahawk

tomahawk

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/1f/1123925833_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a745d9097661dbe79eb187ba2212f6f1.jpg

It’s not just about fast-depleting Tomahawks - every missile fired at Iran chips away at the broader air- and missile-defense reserves simultaneously, he underscores.At the current monthly rate of 850 Tomahawk cruise missiles — as highlighted by Sputnik's analysis of Navy budget documents — the US retains only about a three-month supply.While current stocks still permit ongoing strikes against Iran, it’s crucial to remember there’s no clear end in sight to the campaign the US is waging mostly on its own, underscores the pundit.As these weapons get burned through quickly, Trump apparently finds himself in a dilemma, and seems anxious to exit the Iran conflict, but lacks a clear path, the analyst points out.One month on, US campaign goals remain unachieved: Iran is far from destabilized, its society is united against external strikes, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps retains sufficient missile reserves, including newer systems kept safely underground.Mosaic defenses and decentralized operations make further US attacks costly and uncertain.A new phase of escalation appears inevitable, leaving the US with a stark dilemma: either ramp up at a political cost—potentially including midterm election losses—or withdraw and risk leaving ally Israel to fend for itself against a resolute Iran, the analyst concludes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/us-to-run-out-of-all-tomahawk-missiles-in-couple-of-months--1123924000.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, iran, israel, war, conflict, missiles, tomahawk, budget, documents, stockpiles, inventory