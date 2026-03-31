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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/tomahawk-stockpiles-drying-up-as-us-stands-alone-in-iran-quagmire--military-analyst-1123926040.html
Tomahawk Stockpiles Drying up as US Stands Alone in Iran Quagmire – Military Analyst
Tomahawk Stockpiles Drying up as US Stands Alone in Iran Quagmire – Military Analyst
Sputnik International
US conventional military power is being stretched to the breaking point in its war against Iran, Russian military observer Igor Korotchenko tells Sputnik.
2026-03-31T14:27+0000
2026-03-31T14:27+0000
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It’s not just about fast-depleting Tomahawks - every missile fired at Iran chips away at the broader air- and missile-defense reserves simultaneously, he underscores.At the current monthly rate of 850 Tomahawk cruise missiles — as highlighted by Sputnik's analysis of Navy budget documents — the US retains only about a three-month supply.While current stocks still permit ongoing strikes against Iran, it’s crucial to remember there’s no clear end in sight to the campaign the US is waging mostly on its own, underscores the pundit.As these weapons get burned through quickly, Trump apparently finds himself in a dilemma, and seems anxious to exit the Iran conflict, but lacks a clear path, the analyst points out.One month on, US campaign goals remain unachieved: Iran is far from destabilized, its society is united against external strikes, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps retains sufficient missile reserves, including newer systems kept safely underground.Mosaic defenses and decentralized operations make further US attacks costly and uncertain.A new phase of escalation appears inevitable, leaving the US with a stark dilemma: either ramp up at a political cost—potentially including midterm election losses—or withdraw and risk leaving ally Israel to fend for itself against a resolute Iran, the analyst concludes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/us-to-run-out-of-all-tomahawk-missiles-in-couple-of-months--1123924000.html
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Tomahawk Stockpiles Drying up as US Stands Alone in Iran Quagmire – Military Analyst

14:27 GMT 31.03.2026
© AP PhotoArleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) fires a Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) in support of Operation Epic Fury, on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.
Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) fires a Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) in support of Operation Epic Fury, on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.03.2026
© AP Photo
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US conventional military power is being stretched to the breaking point in its war against Iran, Russian military observer Igor Korotchenko tells Sputnik.
It’s not just about fast-depleting Tomahawks - every missile fired at Iran chips away at the broader air- and missile-defense reserves simultaneously, he underscores.
“This is indeed a problem that Americans feel acutely right now,” he says.
At the current monthly rate of 850 Tomahawk cruise missiles — as highlighted by Sputnik's analysis of Navy budget documents — the US retains only about a three-month supply.
While current stocks still permit ongoing strikes against Iran, it’s crucial to remember there’s no clear end in sight to the campaign the US is waging mostly on its own, underscores the pundit.
“This is a completely different kind of conflict. Previously, all the wars it fought in Yugoslavia and Iraq were coalition operations with NATO countries and allied states,” he notes.
As these weapons get burned through quickly, Trump apparently finds himself in a dilemma, and seems anxious to exit the Iran conflict, but lacks a clear path, the analyst points out.
One month on, US campaign goals remain unachieved: Iran is far from destabilized, its society is united against external strikes, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps retains sufficient missile reserves, including newer systems kept safely underground.
Mosaic defenses and decentralized operations make further US attacks costly and uncertain.
A new phase of escalation appears inevitable, leaving the US with a stark dilemma: either ramp up at a political cost—potentially including midterm election losses—or withdraw and risk leaving ally Israel to fend for itself against a resolute Iran, the analyst concludes.
A Tactical Tomahawk Block IV cruise missile, conducts a controlled flight test over the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) western test range complex in southern California - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.03.2026
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