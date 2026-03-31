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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/us-to-run-out-of-all-tomahawk-missiles-in-couple-of-months--1123924000.html
US to Run Out of All Tomahawk Missiles in Couple of Months
US to Run Out of All Tomahawk Missiles in Couple of Months
Sputnik International
The US Navy retains at least a three-month supply of Tomahawk cruise missiles, as the 3,992-unit strategic inventory objective provides a substantial buffer against the monthly expenditure rate of 850 munitions recorded since hostilities began, according to a Sputnik correspondent’s analysis of the US Navy’s budget documents.
2026-03-31T09:03+0000
2026-03-31T09:03+0000
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Since 2019, the US has sustained its Tomahawk arsenal through regular recertification and modernization, extending the service life of almost 250 missiles each year, with 9,240 missiles acquired since the production started.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260316/us-used-10-of-ready-to-fire-tomahawk-arsenal-in-first-3-days-of-iran-operation---reports-1123834263.html
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us, iran, israel, war, conflict, missiles, tomahawk, budget, documents, stockpiles, inventory
us, iran, israel, war, conflict, missiles, tomahawk, budget, documents, stockpiles, inventory

US to Run Out of All Tomahawk Missiles in Couple of Months

09:03 GMT 31.03.2026
© US NavyA Tactical "Tomahawk" Block IV cruise missile, conducts a controlled flight test over the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) western test range complex in southern California
A Tactical Tomahawk Block IV cruise missile, conducts a controlled flight test over the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) western test range complex in southern California - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.03.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Navy retains at least a three-month supply of Tomahawk cruise missiles, as the 3,992-unit strategic inventory objective provides a substantial buffer against the monthly expenditure rate of 850 munitions recorded since hostilities began, according to a Sputnik correspondent’s analysis of the US Navy’s budget documents.
Since 2019, the US has sustained its Tomahawk arsenal through regular recertification and modernization, extending the service life of almost 250 missiles each year, with 9,240 missiles acquired since the production started.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.

US launched strikes against the Iranian Armed Forces using Tomahawk missiles from warships; drones and HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems were also used. Guided missile destroyers USS Spruance, USS Frank E. Petersen, and USS Milius operated against Iran. In total, US ships fired up to 200 Tomahawk missiles in the first two days of the war. The number intercepted by Iranian air defenses was not reported.

In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) fires a Tomahawk land attack missile Saturday, April 14, 2018, as part of the military response to Syria's alleged use of chemical weapons on April 7. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US Used 10% of Ready-to-Fire Tomahawk Arsenal in First 3 Days of Iran Operation - Reports
16 March, 16:04 GMT
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