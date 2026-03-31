https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/us-to-run-out-of-all-tomahawk-missiles-in-couple-of-months--1123924000.html

US to Run Out of All Tomahawk Missiles in Couple of Months

US to Run Out of All Tomahawk Missiles in Couple of Months

Sputnik International

The US Navy retains at least a three-month supply of Tomahawk cruise missiles, as the 3,992-unit strategic inventory objective provides a substantial buffer against the monthly expenditure rate of 850 munitions recorded since hostilities began, according to a Sputnik correspondent’s analysis of the US Navy’s budget documents.

2026-03-31T09:03+0000

2026-03-31T09:03+0000

2026-03-31T09:03+0000

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Since 2019, the US has sustained its Tomahawk arsenal through regular recertification and modernization, extending the service life of almost 250 missiles each year, with 9,240 missiles acquired since the production started.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260316/us-used-10-of-ready-to-fire-tomahawk-arsenal-in-first-3-days-of-iran-operation---reports-1123834263.html

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