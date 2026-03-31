https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/trump-prepared-to-end-operation-against-iran-without-opening-strait-of-hormuz---reports-1123923663.html

Trump Prepared to End Operation Against Iran Without Opening Strait of Hormuz - Reports

Trump Prepared to End Operation Against Iran Without Opening Strait of Hormuz - Reports

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump told aides he is ready to end the operation against Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed, The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported, citing US administration officials.

2026-03-31T07:27+0000

2026-03-31T07:27+0000

2026-03-31T07:27+0000

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In recent days, Trump and his aides have concluded that the mission to open the strait would extend the conflict beyond the originally planned four to six weeks for the operation, the report said on Monday. According to the newspaper, the president decided that Washington should achieve its primary goals of limiting Iran's naval capabilities and missile stockpiles, and curtailing the current hostilities while simultaneously pressuring Tehran to restore the free flow of trade. If these efforts fail, the US will pressure allies in Europe and the Persian Gulf states to take the initiative to open the strait, the report read, adding that Trump may also consider military options, but they are not his top priority. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/hegseths-broker-sought-defense-fund-before-iran-attack--report-1123923449.html

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