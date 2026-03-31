https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/us-will-not-provide-aid-to-protect-those-that-refused-to-support-iran-operation---trump-1123925657.html

Trump to Allies Refusing to Back Iran Op: Fight for Your Own Oil—US Won't Protect You

Trump to Allies Refusing to Back Iran Op: Fight for Your Own Oil—US Won't Protect You

Sputnik International

The United States will no longer provide assistance to protect the interests of those countries that refused to support the military operation against Iran, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.

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2026-03-31T11:33+0000

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donald trump

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strait of hormuz

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"All of those countries that can't get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT. You'll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won't be there to help you anymore, just like you weren't there for us. Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil!" Trump said on Truth Social.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/trump-prepared-to-end-operation-against-iran-without-opening-strait-of-hormuz---reports-1123923663.html

strait of hormuz

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