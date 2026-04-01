https://sputnikglobe.com/20260401/chinas-first-7-ton-fully-indigenous-cargo-drone-norinco-luca-makes-successful-maiden-flight-1123937824.html

China’s First 7-Ton Fully Indigenous Cargo Drone NORINCO LUCA Makes Successful Maiden Flight

China’s First 7-Ton Fully Indigenous Cargo Drone NORINCO LUCA Makes Successful Maiden Flight

Sputnik International

The fully domestically developed NORINCO LUCA large cargo unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) successfully completed its maiden flight on Tuesday in Zhengzhou, Central China's Henan Province.

2026-04-01T11:16+0000

2026-04-01T11:16+0000

2026-04-03T11:16+0000

world

china

uav

drone

henan province

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According to its developer from China's state-owned Norinco Group, it is now the largest logistics unmanned cargo aircraft in the world to have achieved a successful first flight, marking the arrival of China's first 7-ton-class fixed-wing "unmanned aerial heavy truck" in the low-altitude economy and expanding the range of potential applications.At the test site, the Global Times reporter observed the aircraft start up its two domestically produced turboprop engines before accelerating smoothly along the runway and lifting off after just over 200 meters. During the 30-minute maiden flight, the NORINCO LUCA successfully validated key systems, including intelligent flight control, avionics, electromechanical systems, propulsion and fuel systems, and overall flight performance, before returning for a stable landing.If conventional logistics drones are comparable to small three-wheeled vehicles in the air, the NORINCO LUCA is a true "heavy-duty truck." From the outset, it was designed with large payload capacity and a spacious cargo hold as core objectives. Its imposing dimensions - a 25-meter wingspan, 17-meter length, and 4.5-meter height - highlight its powerful transport capability.Chief designer Geng Jianzhong told the Global Times that the drone has a maximum payload of 3.5 tons. "In emergency scenarios, it can carry 1,750 winter jackets weighing 2 kilograms each, or 700 standard disaster-relief tents. From an industrial logistics perspective, this capacity is sufficient to transport large mechanical components - even, in some cases, an entire production line," he said.Beyond payload, accommodating diverse cargo shapes is equally critical. To address this, the NORINCO LUCA features an 18-cubic-meter, fully unobstructed cargo bay. Designed like a mobile warehouse, the interior is cleanly structured without unnecessary obstructions, enabling compatibility with various standard air cargo containers and specialized cold-chain storage units. This allows it to handle a wide range of cargo, from general goods to fresh produce and emergency supplies.The aircraft also features front and rear dual cargo doors for rapid loading and unloading, improving operational efficiency.In addition, supported by a big data-driven intelligent dispatch system, the NORINCO LUCA enables centralized control of multiple aircraft from a single station. AI algorithms dynamically match transport capacity with demand, supporting 24/7 continuous operations and significantly improving responsiveness and execution efficiency.For large cargo UAVs, solving the challenge of "carrying more" is only part of the equation, "flying farther" and "reaching more places" are equally essential for maximizing efficiency.NORINCO LUCA boasts an impressive range of over 3,000 kilometers at full load, making it particularly well-suited for transporting fresh produce like lychees and seafood, as well as urgently needed medical supplies. Its point-to-point, cross-provincial delivery capability ensures goods can arrive fresh within 48 hours, effectively overcoming geographic barriers, Geng said.The drone also features short takeoff and landing capability, requiring as little as 200 meters for takeoff. Unlike conventional airliners that depend on long concrete runways, it can operate from simple airstrips or even well-conditioned roads, enabling access to remote mountainous regions, islands, and high-altitude outposts beyond the reach of traditional air logistics.As an intelligent aerial platform, the NORINCO LUCA adopts a modular design, allowing rapid reconfiguration for different missions. This flexibility enables strong adaptability across multiple scenarios.Meanwhile, as a product of Norinco Group, the NORINCO LUCA is not only a logistics platform but also a multi-role "special mission aircraft." Through modular interfaces, it can be rapidly adapted for applications such as emergency communications, weather modification, border patrol, and electronic reconnaissance.This article originally appeared on the Global Times website.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250725/chinese-arms-firm-demonstrates-drone-anti-drone-capabilities-1122491230.html

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fully domestically developed norinco luca large cargo unmanned aerial vehicle, successful maiden flight