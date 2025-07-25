https://sputnikglobe.com/20250725/chinese-arms-firm-demonstrates-drone-anti-drone-capabilities-1122491230.html

Chinese Arms Firm Demonstrates Drone, Anti-Drone Capabilities

Sputnik International

China's state-owned arms firm Norinco Group on Monday held an offensive and defensive drill featuring its export-oriented ground-based unmanned and anti-unmanned combat systems at a test site in North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The Global Times witnessed this dynamic demonstration, and experienced that the fierce confrontation between the unmanned "spears" and the anti-drone "shields" directly faced the new pain points and challenges in the actual combat of modern warfare. It demonstrated China's new combat forces and operational methods in the field of unmanned and anti-drone operations, and also showed the richness and powerful functions of China's export-oriented ground-based unmanned and anti-drone combat system products.The drill is set against the background of "key territory seizure and control operations in border areas," showing a futuristic air "offensive and defensive scenario."In response to a simulated non-contact conflict in a border area, the Team A established a systematic, all-round and penetrating intelligence reconnaissance network.The Team A dispatched the BZK-005E medium-to-high altitude long-endurance drone to carry out high-altitude reconnaissance. The BZK-005E is built to have all-weather combat capability, complex environment adaptability and multi-purpose. As an independent combat unit, it can be equipped with various payloads such as electro-optical pods, SAR systems, communications and electronic countermeasures, assigned to multiple services to perform campaign-level intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance tasks, the Global Times learned.After obtaining the battlefield situation by means of long-endurance drones, the next step is to make quick decisions and distribute operational tasks. Through intelligence analysis of the Team B's situation, the Team A used intelligent network connection and command systems to complete operational planning and command scheduling, demonstrating the integrated intelligent command capability.In the next chapter of the drill, after issuing the strike order, low-cost long-range loitering munitions quickly arrived at the target area and accurately attacked the enemy's command and communication system.After the Team B activated its radars, the FL-300A anti-radiation loitering munitions were assigned to engage them. "The FL-300A has long endurance, can conduct aerial reconnaissance in enemy areas hundreds of kilometers away. Once the enemy's radar activates, it will carry out precise strikes," Ben said, noting that the weapon covers a broad spectrum of radar frequencies.Then, rocket-launched FL-60A networked loitering munitions were deployed from integrated rocket launch systems to complete forward reconnaissance and engage the Team B's armored targets, completing the unmanned system's kill chain. Then, the vehicle-mounted loitering munition systems neutralized the Team B's heavy armored targets through precision hovering attacks. Meanwhile, the Golden Eagle 500B unmanned helicopter units coordinated with ground troops to complete saturation strikes, demonstrating coordinated strike capability.In addition to the sharp unmanned "spears," NORINCO also has solid anti-drone "shields."After securing the camp, the Team A deployed low-altitude surveillance radars for alert tasks. The air defense fire control system processed situations and scheduled firepower, providing guidance to light air defense missiles, gun-missile systems and laser anti-unmanned systems, effectively intercepting enemy targets, reflecting our multi-level anti-unmanned means.The integrated air defense and anti-drone systems by Norinco are based on a modular architecture, combining all air defense weapons to meet specific needs, including early warning equipment such as radar and electro-optical system, command control equipment, and interception equipment such as missiles, artillery, high-energy laser weapons and jamming devices, Ben said.In this system, the new TL-100 air defense missile system undertakes medium and long-range air defense tasks. It consists of radar, electronic reconnaissance, command vehicles and missiles, intercepting fighters, helicopters, drones and cruise missiles, suitable for regional anti-drone tasks, with open architecture and strong anti-jamming capability, the Global Times learned.In addition to missiles, traditional anti-aircraft artillery systems form another shield. In addition, the directed energy laser air defense system has become a new tool for cost-effective hard kills.The OW5 laser weapon system displayed on site is a high-mobility vehicle-mounted low-altitude anti-drone system, protecting key areas and convoys. It integrates radar and optoelectronics for fast target detection, with no need for ammunition supply, fast strike speed and high accuracy, operating independently or in cooperation with other systems.The event also included a static exhibition showcasing top products such as the VT4A main battle tank and the SH16A 155mm wheeled howitzer, which incorporate new concepts in manned-unmanned coordinated combat.This article was originally published by the Global Times.

