https://sputnikglobe.com/20260401/russian-foreign-intelligence-service-maintains-contacts-with-cia-on-iran---director-1123927962.html
Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Maintains Contacts With CIA on Iran - Director
Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Maintains Contacts With CIA on Iran - Director
Sputnik International
The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) maintains contact with the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) regarding the situation around Iran, SVR Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Wednesday.
2026-04-01T08:48+0000
2026-04-01T08:48+0000
2026-04-01T09:20+0000
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"Yes, we maintain contacts with the Central Intelligence Agency," Naryshkin told reporters, when asked whether the SVR is in contact with the CIA regarding the situation around Iran.On UkraineAs for Zelensky and his so-called team, they need to "gather the remnants of their critical thinking and accept the fair peace proposals put forward by the Russian side," Naryshkin also said. Naryshkin stressed that the whole world knows that Ukraine does not know how to abide by ceasefire proposals. Zelensky previously claimed that Ukraine, which violated the Easter truce in the past, is ready for a ceasefire this Easter.
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Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Maintains Contacts With CIA on Iran - Director
08:48 GMT 01.04.2026 (Updated: 09:20 GMT 01.04.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) maintains contact with the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) regarding the situation around Iran, SVR Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Wednesday.
"Yes, we maintain contacts with the Central Intelligence Agency," Naryshkin told reporters, when asked whether the SVR is in contact with the CIA regarding the situation around Iran.
As for Zelensky and his so-called team, they need to "gather the remnants of their critical thinking and accept the fair peace proposals put forward by the Russian side," Naryshkin also said.
"It will ensure peace for many, many decades to come—and everyone will benefit from that," he added.
Naryshkin stressed that the whole world knows that Ukraine does not know how to abide by ceasefire proposals.
"The Ukraine's regime has certainly lost all credibility, and the whole world knows - and has witnessed before - just how incapable this regime is of honoring its commitments when it comes to any ceasefire proposals," Naryshkin told reporters.
Zelensky previously claimed that Ukraine, which violated the Easter truce in the past, is ready for a ceasefire this Easter.