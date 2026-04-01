https://sputnikglobe.com/20260401/russian-foreign-intelligence-service-maintains-contacts-with-cia-on-iran---director-1123927962.html

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Maintains Contacts With CIA on Iran - Director

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Maintains Contacts With CIA on Iran - Director

Sputnik International

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) maintains contact with the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) regarding the situation around Iran, SVR Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Wednesday.

2026-04-01T08:48+0000

2026-04-01T08:48+0000

2026-04-01T09:20+0000

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"Yes, we maintain contacts with the Central Intelligence Agency," Naryshkin told reporters, when asked whether the SVR is in contact with the CIA regarding the situation around Iran.On UkraineAs for Zelensky and his so-called team, they need to "gather the remnants of their critical thinking and accept the fair peace proposals put forward by the Russian side," Naryshkin also said. Naryshkin stressed that the whole world knows that Ukraine does not know how to abide by ceasefire proposals. Zelensky previously claimed that Ukraine, which violated the Easter truce in the past, is ready for a ceasefire this Easter.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260401/trump-says-military-operation-against-iran-to-last-for-further-2-3-weeks-1123927268.html

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