https://sputnikglobe.com/20260401/trump-says-military-operation-against-iran-to-last-for-further-2-3-weeks-1123927268.html
Trump Says Military Operation Against Iran to Last for Another 2-3 Weeks
Trump Says Military Operation Against Iran to Last for Another 2-3 Weeks
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said that the military operation against Iran is likely to last for another 2-3 weeks.
2026-04-01T03:41+0000
2026-04-01T03:41+0000
2026-04-01T13:45+0000
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"We're finishing the job. And I think within maybe two weeks, maybe a couple of days longer to do the job, but we want to knock out every single thing they have. Now, it's possible that we'll make a deal before that, because we'll hit bridges," Trump told reporters.The US president warned other countries that they will have to "be able to fend for themselves" in the Strait of Hormuz.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
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Trump Says Military Operation Against Iran to Last for Another 2-3 Weeks
03:41 GMT 01.04.2026 (Updated: 13:45 GMT 01.04.2026)
US President Donald Trump said that the military operation against Iran is likely to last for another 2-3 weeks.
"We're finishing the job. And I think within maybe two weeks, maybe a couple of days longer to do the job, but we want to knock out every single thing they have. Now, it's possible that we'll make a deal before that, because we'll hit bridges," Trump told reporters.
The US president warned other countries that they will have to "be able to fend for themselves" in the Strait of Hormuz.
"What happens in the strait—we aren't going to have anything to do with it. There is no reason for us to do it," he told reporters.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.