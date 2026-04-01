https://sputnikglobe.com/20260401/trump-says-military-operation-against-iran-to-last-for-further-2-3-weeks-1123927268.html

Trump Says Military Operation Against Iran to Last for Another 2-3 Weeks

Trump Says Military Operation Against Iran to Last for Another 2-3 Weeks

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said that the military operation against Iran is likely to last for another 2-3 weeks.

2026-04-01T03:41+0000

2026-04-01T03:41+0000

2026-04-01T13:45+0000

us-israel war on iran

us

donald trump

iran

israel

us-iran relations

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/1c/1123713755_12:0:1269:707_1920x0_80_0_0_62e6b53093b072ba07be28cb31558ba7.jpg

"We're finishing the job. And I think within maybe two weeks, maybe a couple of days longer to do the job, but we want to knock out every single thing they have. Now, it's possible that we'll make a deal before that, because we'll hit bridges," Trump told reporters.The US president warned other countries that they will have to "be able to fend for themselves" in the Strait of Hormuz.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/trump-says-us-operation-against-iran-will-not-last-too-much-longer-1123926621.html

iran

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump on iran, us-iran war, iran-us war, us hormuz strait, us navy in the middle east