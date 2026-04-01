International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260401/trump-says-considering-withdrawing-us-from-nato-as-it-refused-to-help-with-iran-conflict-1123928348.html
Trump Eyeing US Exit from NATO After Bloc Declines to Assist in Iran Conflict
Trump Eyeing US Exit from NATO After Bloc Declines to Assist in Iran Conflict
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said that he is seriously considering withdrawing the US from NATO after the alliance refused to help in the conflict with Iran.
2026-04-01T09:25+0000
2026-04-01T13:51+0000
us-israel war on iran
donald trump
nato
us
iran
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1c/1122502905_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e052b1835390534b34b018054affc6b9.jpg
“Oh yes, I would say [it’s] beyond reconsideration," Trump told The Telegraph when asked if he would reconsider the US’s membership of the alliance after the conflict. The US leader said that he always considered NATO a "paper tiger," and the Russian leadership was aware of this.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/us-will-not-provide-aid-to-protect-those-that-refused-to-support-iran-operation---trump-1123925657.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1c/1122502905_162:0:2893:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_42f2f8d3c7581192f0039a03fc4a7918.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, iran, nato, trump, war, conflict, help, alliance, withdrawal, consideration
us, iran, nato, trump, war, conflict, help, alliance, withdrawal, consideration

Trump Eyeing US Exit from NATO After Bloc Declines to Assist in Iran Conflict

09:25 GMT 01.04.2026 (Updated: 13:51 GMT 01.04.2026)
© AP Photo / Markus SchreiberPresident Donald Trump gestures during a press conference after the plenary session at the NATO summit in The Hague
President Donald Trump gestures during a press conference after the plenary session at the NATO summit in The Hague - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.04.2026
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said that he is seriously considering withdrawing the US from NATO after the alliance refused to help in the conflict with Iran.
“Oh yes, I would say [it’s] beyond reconsideration," Trump told The Telegraph when asked if he would reconsider the US’s membership of the alliance after the conflict.
The US leader said that he always considered NATO a "paper tiger," and the Russian leadership was aware of this.
President Donald Trump speaks during a Mexican Border Defense Medal presentation in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump to Allies Refusing to Back Iran Op: Fight for Your Own Oil—US Won't Protect You
31 March, 11:33 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала