https://sputnikglobe.com/20260401/trump-says-considering-withdrawing-us-from-nato-as-it-refused-to-help-with-iran-conflict-1123928348.html
Trump Eyeing US Exit from NATO After Bloc Declines to Assist in Iran Conflict
Trump Eyeing US Exit from NATO After Bloc Declines to Assist in Iran Conflict
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said that he is seriously considering withdrawing the US from NATO after the alliance refused to help in the conflict with Iran.
2026-04-01T09:25+0000
2026-04-01T09:25+0000
2026-04-01T13:51+0000
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“Oh yes, I would say [it’s] beyond reconsideration," Trump told The Telegraph when asked if he would reconsider the US’s membership of the alliance after the conflict. The US leader said that he always considered NATO a "paper tiger," and the Russian leadership was aware of this.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/us-will-not-provide-aid-to-protect-those-that-refused-to-support-iran-operation---trump-1123925657.html
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Trump Eyeing US Exit from NATO After Bloc Declines to Assist in Iran Conflict
09:25 GMT 01.04.2026 (Updated: 13:51 GMT 01.04.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said that he is seriously considering withdrawing the US from NATO after the alliance refused to help in the conflict with Iran.
“Oh yes, I would say [it’s] beyond reconsideration," Trump told The Telegraph when asked if he would reconsider the US’s membership of the alliance after the conflict.
The US leader said that he always considered NATO a "paper tiger," and the Russian leadership was aware of this.