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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260401/us-needs-to-re-examine-natos-value-to-country--state-secretary-1123927391.html
US Needs to Re-Examine NATO's Value to Country — Secretary of State
US Needs to Re-Examine NATO's Value to Country — Secretary of State
Sputnik International
The United States needs to reassess NATO's importance to the country, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.
2026-04-01T03:58+0000
2026-04-01T07:48+0000
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Rubio also accused NATO of acting unilaterally against the United States amid the refusal of several allies to assist Washington in its operation against Iran. Ahead of President Donald Trump's scheduled address to the nation on Iran, Rubio said the end of the US operation against Iran will come "not today and not tomorrow." "We can see the finish line. It's not today, it's not tomorrow, but it is coming," Rubio noted.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/trump-prepared-to-end-operation-against-iran-without-opening-strait-of-hormuz---reports-1123923663.html
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US Needs to Re-Examine NATO's Value to Country — Secretary of State

03:58 GMT 01.04.2026 (Updated: 07:48 GMT 01.04.2026)
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump leaves after a media conference at the end of the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
President Donald Trump leaves after a media conference at the end of the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, June 25, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.04.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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The United States needs to reassess NATO's importance to the country, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.
"We have to re-examine the value of NATO and that alliance for our country," Rubio said in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday.
Rubio also accused NATO of acting unilaterally against the United States amid the refusal of several allies to assist Washington in its operation against Iran.
Ahead of President Donald Trump's scheduled address to the nation on Iran, Rubio said the end of the US operation against Iran will come "not today and not tomorrow."
"We can see the finish line. It's not today, it's not tomorrow, but it is coming," Rubio noted.
Iranian Navy boats take part in maneuvers during the Velayat-90 navy exercises in the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Prepared to End Iran Op Without Opening Strait of Hormuz - Reports
31 March, 07:27 GMT
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.

The escalation around Iran has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for deliveries of oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the global market, driving up fuel prices.

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