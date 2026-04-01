https://sputnikglobe.com/20260401/uss-george-hw-bush-carrier-strike-group-departs-us-for-deployment--navy-1123927131.html

USS George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group Departs US for Deployment — Navy

USS George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group Departs US for Deployment — Navy

Sputnik International

The George H. W. Bush Carrier Strike Group departed Norfolk, Virginia, on Tuesday for a deployment, the US Navy said.

2026-04-01T03:11+0000

2026-04-01T03:11+0000

2026-04-01T04:38+0000

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The deploying group consists of the flagship aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush and three Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, including Norfolk-based USS Ross, and Mayport-based USS Donald Cook and USS Mason. The latter serves as the group's air and missile defense flagship, the statement added. According to US media, the group will head to the Middle East to support the ongoing military operation against Iran. The deployment follows a fire aboard USS Gerald R. Ford earlier this month, an incident that forced the aircraft carrier to leave the region for repairs. The aircraft carrier arrived in the Port of Split in Croatia on Saturday following a brief stay in Greece to refuel and conduct repairs, US Naval Forces Europe and Africa said.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260329/irgc-destroys-us-e-3-aircraft-equipped-with-airborne-warning-system--statement-1123915290.html

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