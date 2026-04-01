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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260401/uss-george-hw-bush-carrier-strike-group-departs-us-for-deployment--navy-1123927131.html
USS George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group Departs US for Deployment — Navy
USS George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group Departs US for Deployment — Navy
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The George H. W. Bush Carrier Strike Group departed Norfolk, Virginia, on Tuesday for a deployment, the US Navy said.
2026-04-01T03:11+0000
2026-04-01T04:38+0000
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The deploying group consists of the flagship aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush and three Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, including Norfolk-based USS Ross, and Mayport-based USS Donald Cook and USS Mason. The latter serves as the group's air and missile defense flagship, the statement added. According to US media, the group will head to the Middle East to support the ongoing military operation against Iran. The deployment follows a fire aboard USS Gerald R. Ford earlier this month, an incident that forced the aircraft carrier to leave the region for repairs. The aircraft carrier arrived in the Port of Split in Croatia on Saturday following a brief stay in Greece to refuel and conduct repairs, US Naval Forces Europe and Africa said.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260329/irgc-destroys-us-e-3-aircraft-equipped-with-airborne-warning-system--statement-1123915290.html
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USS George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group Departs US for Deployment — Navy

03:11 GMT 01.04.2026 (Updated: 04:38 GMT 01.04.2026)
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The George H. W. Bush Carrier Strike Group departed Norfolk, Virginia, on Tuesday for a deployment, the US Navy said.
"The George H. W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG) departed Norfolk for a regularly scheduled deployment, March 31, 2026," the official statement on the defense media website DVIDS read.
The deploying group consists of the flagship aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush and three Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, including Norfolk-based USS Ross, and Mayport-based USS Donald Cook and USS Mason. The latter serves as the group's air and missile defense flagship, the statement added.
According to US media, the group will head to the Middle East to support the ongoing military operation against Iran. The deployment follows a fire aboard USS Gerald R. Ford earlier this month, an incident that forced the aircraft carrier to leave the region for repairs. The aircraft carrier arrived in the Port of Split in Croatia on Saturday following a brief stay in Greece to refuel and conduct repairs, US Naval Forces Europe and Africa said.
US E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft destroyed in Iranian strikes on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, March 29 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
IRGC Destroys US E-3 Aircraft Equipped With Airborne Warning System – Statement
29 March, 13:32 GMT
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.

The escalation around Iran has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for deliveries of oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the global market, driving up fuel prices.

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