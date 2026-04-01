https://sputnikglobe.com/20260401/zelensky-should-make-decision-on-withdrawal-of-armed-forces-from-donbas-today---kremlin-1123928900.html

Kremlin to Zelensky: Pull Troops Out of Donbass Now

Kremlin to Zelensky: Pull Troops Out of Donbass Now

Sputnik International

Volodymyr Zelensky should make a decision on the withdrawal of the Ukrainian armed forces from Donbas today, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

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2026-04-01T13:40+0000

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On Tuesday, Zelensky claimed that Moscow had given Kiev two months to withdraw its forces from Donbass, otherwise the terms of the peace agreement would be adversely affected. Zelensky should have made this decision "yesterday," the spokesman added. A pause in the trilateral talks on Ukraine is due to the US being preoccupied with issues in the Middle East, Peskov said.The pause is not linked to the expectation of fulfilling the condition for the withdrawal of the Ukrainian armed forces from Donbass, the official added.

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