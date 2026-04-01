https://sputnikglobe.com/20260401/zelensky-should-make-decision-on-withdrawal-of-armed-forces-from-donbas-today---kremlin-1123928900.html
Kremlin to Zelensky: Pull Troops Out of Donbass Now
Kremlin to Zelensky: Pull Troops Out of Donbass Now
Sputnik International
Volodymyr Zelensky should make a decision on the withdrawal of the Ukrainian armed forces from Donbas today, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
2026-04-01T10:09+0000
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2026-04-01T13:40+0000
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On Tuesday, Zelensky claimed that Moscow had given Kiev two months to withdraw its forces from Donbass, otherwise the terms of the peace agreement would be adversely affected. Zelensky should have made this decision "yesterday," the spokesman added. A pause in the trilateral talks on Ukraine is due to the US being preoccupied with issues in the Middle East, Peskov said.The pause is not linked to the expectation of fulfilling the condition for the withdrawal of the Ukrainian armed forces from Donbass, the official added.
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Kremlin to Zelensky: Pull Troops Out of Donbass Now
10:09 GMT 01.04.2026 (Updated: 13:40 GMT 01.04.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Volodymyr Zelensky must make a decision to withdraw Ukrainian forces from Donbass today, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Zelensky claimed that Moscow had given Kiev two months to withdraw its forces from Donbass, otherwise the terms of the peace agreement would be adversely affected.
"As for two months, it is not a matter of two months. Zelensky must make a decision today for Ukrainian troops to leave Donbass and move beyond the administrative border of the Donetsk People's Republic. This has been stated repeatedly," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether such conditions really exist.
Zelensky should have made this decision "yesterday," the spokesman added.
"As we said, take responsibility and make such a difficult decision. It could save the lives of many people. And most importantly, it could help stop the hot phase of this war," Peskov said.
A pause in the trilateral talks on Ukraine is due to the US being preoccupied with issues in the Middle East, Peskov said.
"The pause is due to the fact that the American negotiators are currently busy with other matters related to the situation in the Middle East. For obvious reasons, they are currently unable to be actively involved in the trilateral negotiations on Ukrainian affairs," Peskov told reporters.
The pause is not linked to the expectation of fulfilling the condition for the withdrawal of the Ukrainian armed forces from Donbass, the official added.